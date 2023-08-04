Jon Jones reacts to 'The Rock' buying an all-expenses-paid Miami house for UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo  

Jon Jones, like the rest of us, is touched by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's gesture towards UFC welterweight Themba Gorimbo. The WWE superstar recently bought Gorimbo an all-expenses-paid house in Miami after finding out that the Zimbabwean slugger was sleeping in his gym.

Until a few days ago 'The Answer' would crash on the couch at the MMA Masters gym in South Florida where Johnson paid him a visit. 'The Rock' then surprised Gorimbo by handing him over the keys to a Miami waterfront apartment.

In an even more heartwarming gesture, Johnson made the effort to have the refrigerator loaded with supplies, a wardrobe filled with Project Rock gear, and pictures of Themba Gorimbo's family framed.

Watch the clip below:

Jon Jones admitted that Dwayne Johnson's gesture made him an even bigger fan of the WWE superstar and Hollywood actor. 'Bones' wrote:

"Yo @TheRock Bro getting that MMA fighter a brand new house was the most heartwarming thing I’ve seen all year. Just became an even bigger fan."

BONY @JonnyBones Yo @TheRock Bro getting that MMA fighter a brand new house was the most heartwarming thing I’ve seen all year. Just became an even bigger fan.

How 'The Rock' was touched by Themba Gorimbo's incredible story

Themba Gorimbo's story is of the kinds that eons to come will refer to for inspiration. Orphaned at the age of 13, Gorimbo started illegally digging for Marange diamonds at the age of 16.

It was one night when he was caught by the police and bitten by dogs all over that shaped him to become the man he has. While Gorimbo started fighting in 2010, life didn't get much easier.

After picking up his debut UFC win over Takashi Sato in June, 'The Answer' revealed that he had $7.49 left in his bank account. Gorimbo said:

“It’s been a roller coaster. I didn’t have money, if you look at my bank account there’s $7 right now. In my bank account, there’s $7, and I have to enjoy this. I don’t know how much I’m getting paid. All I’ve been focused on for this fight was to get the win. The win was the most important thing, the money is the byproduct of getting the win.”

Catch Themba Goribo's comments below:

This story resonated extremely well with 'The Rock' who had $7 (rounded-up) left in his pocket while returning home after being dropped from a Canadian football team. The memory is so close to Johnson that he even went on to name his company, 'Seven Bucks Digital Studios'.