Surprise visit from 'The Rock' after $7 confession makes UFC star Themba Gorimbo break down in tears [VIDEO]

UFC star Themba Gorimbo's $7 story has resonated well with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Gorimbo shared that he had only $7 left in his bank account leading up to his first UFC victory in May.

After promising help, Johnson paid a visit to Gorimbo at the MMA Master gym in Florida. 'The Rock' shared his experience, claiming to have felt the 'MANA' in every hug with the Zimbabwean fighter. Johnson also revealed that 'The Answer' used earnings from his fight gear sale to build a bush pump back in his village instead of finding a place to say.

Johnson wrote:

"After the fight, he sold his fight gear (trunks & gloves) on line and made $7,000. Instead of using the money to find a place to live, he built a bush pump so his village back in Zimbabwe can have clean water. He never asked me for anything, but I just wanted to help the guy out. $7 Bucks ya know. And I felt the MANA & emotion in every hug 😊💪🏾 Very good and very special day."

He recently won his first fight in the UFC.



He had $7 bucks in his bank account when he won.



We've never met but I had to fly to Miami to look this man in the eyes, hug him and shake his hand. I've been moved & motivated by his story

Well, Themba Gorimbo won't need to find a place anymore as 'The Rock' reportedly gifted him a fully furnished apartment in Miami.

Gorimbo's story touched Johnson as he was in a similar position in life at one point. Cut from his position on the practice squad of a Canadian football team, Johnson had $7 in his pocket while returning to his parents.

Themba Gorimbo's incredible journey from Zimbabwe

While he had only $7 left prior to his first UFC win, Themba Gorimbo's journey to reaching that point is incredible in itself. A native of Masvingo, Zimbabwe, Gorimbo started illegally digging for Marange diamonds at the age of 16.

It was when he was caught and spent a night in police custody that would forever change the kind of man he was. Gorimbo was bitten by dogs all over and lost a substantial amount of blood but survived miraculously.

It was the movie 'Never Back Down' that inspired Themba Gorimbo to take up MMA and he hasn't turned back since. 'The Answer' recently told UFC.com:

“They had German shepherds biting me. If you see my body, I've got dog marks all over my body where I was bitten by the dogs. That night probably changed me mentally as a person, changed everything because I got bitten by the dogs and I lost a lot of blood and I almost died. Luckily, I survived and I'm here to tell a story about it.”

I will be a champion in UFC.



The Cinderella man.

The Rise.



Let my story inspire you. Let my Rise inspire you to Rise too.