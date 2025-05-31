Jon Jones reflects on his love for MMA and gets 100% real on being "greatly indebted to the sport"

Jon Jones was a recent guest on the DeepCut podcast and took the opportunity to express his gratitude toward MMA as a sport. Jones claims to feel indebted to MMA, which is ironic given his adversarial dynamic with the sport's fandom as of late.

Ad

When asked by the interviewer if he still loves MMA, Jones didn't hesitate to assert that he does. He described how the sport has improved his quality of life, as well as given him a place in history as one of the greatest fighters of all time. Perhaps the greatest fighter ever. 'Bones' said:

"Do I love the game? I'll always love MMA. Somehow, the universe made me one of the best at it, so I'll always love it. I'll always love it. It will always will be there. It changed my life. It gave me an opportunity to change my branch in my family tree, and so I'll always be greatly indebted to the sport."

Ad

Trending

Check out Jon Jones' comments below (1:15:34):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Despite Jones' claims, he has not behaved in a manner that reflects them. He is currently holding the UFC heavyweight title hostage, seemingly with no intention of defending it against interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, though his reasons have varied over time.

Initially, Jones was dismissive because he believed Aspinall to be a fighter of little renown outside of the U.K. Then, it evolved into Jones claiming that it does nothing for his legacy. However, that excuse didn't hold up either. Eventually, Jones asserted that he would not fight Aspinall due to his intense dislike of him.

Ad

Jon Jones hasn't decided if he'll fight again

Jon Jones has been teasing fans about his MMA future since defending his heavyweight title against fellow all-time great Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. Recently, when asked if he was retired, Jones said the following:

"I don't know if I wanna call it retired, I feel like I'll always have an ability to pop out and show em. I've had many breaks throughout my career, my identity outside of fighting is well intact. I'm genuinely enjoying life, I'm growing in differen ways."

Ad

Check out Jon Jones' comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.