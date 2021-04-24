Jon Jones responds to Dana White after he claimed 'Bones' wanted $30 million for Francis Ngannou fight

Jon Jones has struck back at UFC president Dana White for claiming that the former UFC champion demanded $30 million to fight Francis Ngannou.

In a recent Tweet, Jon Jones asserted he has never mentioned such a preposterous amount in his contract negotiations with UFC matchmakers. Jones has been adamant about getting compensated fairly, considering that his jump to heavyweight will assuredly generate massive pay-per-view numbers.

"I never discussed wanting 30 million with you or Hunter @danawhite just wondering where you heard that number? Is someone speaking with you on my behalf or..." wrote Jon Jones.

I never discussed wanting 30 million with you or Hunter @danawhite just wondering where you heard that number? Is someone speaking with you on my behalf or... — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 23, 2021

Jon Jones' retaliation comes in response to Dana White's recent interview with The Ringer. According to White, the UFC might green-light a rematch between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis. White reasoned that the promotion couldn't come to terms with Bones' demand for a $30 million payday.

The UFC supremo isn't willing to alter the pre-existing compensation structure for Jon Jones. Apart from their fight purse, UFC stars also take home a small percentage of their pay-per-view profits.

“In his deal, he’s talking he wants $30 million guaranteed,” White said. “The way that this works is these guys all share in the pay-per-view, so you just said yourself you think that this is gonna be a big fight. I agree with you and think it’s gonna be a big fight, well he will share in the profits of the fight. That’s how it works. That’s how you run a business and you don’t go broke, that’s how that works.” (Transcription credits: MMAFighting.com)

When Jon Jones lashed out at Dana White for false accusations

During a press conference in May 2020, Dana White shed light on Jon Jones' tussle with the promotion regarding compensation. White stated that 'Bones' wanted to get paid "what Deontay Wilder was paid." White added that Jones' career earnings were up to par, considering the former champion's blemished track record.

"I don't want to go there with this guy. The guy has made a lot of money. If you look at Jon Jones' track record, show me somebody that has the track record this guy has and has made the money that Jon Jones has made. Doesn't happen," said Dana White.

Subsequently, Jon Jones took to social media to refute Dana White's claims. In a bizarre Twitter rant, Jones vehemently accused the UFC brass of spreading lies regarding his demands for a hefty paycheck.

Don’t be a fucking liar, my reputation has already taking enough hits. I don’t need this bullshit Dana. I never asked for Diante Wilder‘s numbers. And how about since Diante is making 30 million, we settle for half of that. Since you said I’m the goat and everything. — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

If you’re going to stick to these lies, I’m going to stick to defending myself. Please have your lawyer Hunter Campbell release those text messages. — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020