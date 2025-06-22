Jon Jones' retirement overshadowed by reported legal woes, illegal move at UFC Baku, Dana White shuts down Francis Ngannou rumors: MMA News Roundup 

Jon Jones’ retirement could’ve been a defining moment. Instead, it's been muddied by fresh legal trouble. Meanwhile, UFC Baku saw chaos unfold in the prelims after a controversial illegal knee by Ismail Naurdiev cost him the fight. And to top it off, Dana White has officially shut down rumors of a Francis Ngannou return to the UFC. Let's break it all down:

Jon Jones’ retirement reportedly overshadowed by fresh legal case

Jon Jones walked away from the UFC, but controversy refused to let go. Just as the promotion crowned Tom Aspinall the undisputed heavyweight champion, news emerged that Jones is facing a new legal battle.

Jones is reportedly fighting a misdemeanor charge for allegedly fleeing the scene of a car accident in February. Disturbing details of the reports include the condition of a woman found in the car, intoxicated, undressed from the waist down, and claiming Jones was the driver who fled on foot.

Court records now show that Jones is scheduled for arraignment on June 24 in Albuquerque’s Metropolitan Court. Police also allege that Jones made suspicious statements when contacted and refused to identify himself.

Illegal knee at UFC Baku costs Ismail Naurdiev the fight

The middleweight bout between Ismail Naurdiev and JunYong Park went sideways in the second round after a competitive first round. Naurdiev landed an illegal knee to a downed Park, knocking him to the mat and prompting referee Lukasz Bosacki to halt the action. The Chechen fighter, thinking he had won via TKO, celebrated on the fence.

The doctor ruled Park fit to continue. Naurdiev, however, was penalized two points for the illegal strike, which proved to be a massive blow in a tight contest. The bout resumed and ultimately went to the judges, who all scored in favor of Park due to the deduction (29-25, 29-26, and 29-26).

Dana White shuts down Francis Ngannou UFC return talks

Following UFC Baku, UFC CEO Dana White was quick to dismiss any speculation about Francis Ngannou returning to the promotion. Despite claims from Ngannou’s coach suggesting a “100%” willingness to come back, White made it clear he sees no future for the former heavyweight champion in the UFC.

Ngannou walked away from the UFC in 2023 after failing to come to terms on a new deal, vacating his title in the process. White said he’s not a fan of how Ngannou handles himself. He said:

"He would consider coming back to the UFC if what? One thing I've learned over the years about Francis is Francis doesn't always mean what he says publicly. What he says behind the scenes are different than what he says publicly. I'm not a big fan. I would be shocked if Francis ever came back here, on lots of different levels. I'm not a fan, and he doesn't always mean what he says publicly."

