"Jon Jones or we riot" - Fans share hilarious reactions as 35-year-old UFC heavyweight hints at fight news coming soon

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has not yet announced any fight news. No. 11-ranked heavyweight contender Shamiel Gaziev is set to soon, but fans don't appear too excited.

Ad

The 35-year-old is on a two-fight winning streak, having last fought at UFC Saudi Arabia, where he knocked out Thomas Petersen. While his next outing looks set to be on the way, he certainly isn't 'Bones', whose next fight is highly anticipated.

The Dagestan-born Bahraini took to X to announce the update, sharing a picture of him in a training session with the caption:

"Fight news soon baby"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Gaziev entered the UFC through Dana White's Contender Series. The 35-year-old is 3-1 in the UFC, with two wins coming via finish.

Fans shared their thoughts on Gaziev teasing a return. One commented:

"Jon Jones or we riot"

Fight fans are clamoring for a fight between heavyweight champion Jones and his interim counterpart Tom Aspinall. Though the Brit fighter has been pushing for it, his American foe has expressed disinterest.

Ad

Another fan jokingly commented:

"Jusin Gaethje's new opponent"

Justin Gaethje was scheduled to fight Dan Hooker at the upcoming UFC 313 PPV, but 'The Hangman' recently pulled out due to a hand injury.

Another fan commented:

"Aspinall. International Fight Week. Chills"

Check out more comments below:

Screenshot of comments [Image Source - @mma_orbit on X]

Javier Mendez shares intriguing details from Daniel Cormier's two fights with Jon Jones

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier fought Jon Jones twice, both at light heavyweight. Jones won the first fight via unanimous decision and knocked out Cormier in the second one, which was later revoked to a no contest after 'Bones' tested positive for a banned substance.

Ad

Javier Mendez, the head coach American Kickboxing Academy, recently shared intriguing details from the fights on his podcast. Mendez pointed out that Jones had Cormier's number, evidenced by the knockout victory in the rematch, though he was not winning the fight.

Interestingly, Cormier thought he was winning going into the fifth round of their first bout. Mendez mentioned the Olympian was bewildered when he gave him a reality check.

Mendez said:

Ad

"I know Jon Jones had his number. It's just because that in the second fight, Jones wasn't winning until he hit that beautiful kick, the switch kick. He wasn't winning that fight, that fight was very competitive. It wasn't a clear runaway.

"The first fight, yeah, 'DC' only won the second round. And 'DC' thought he was winning up to the fourth round. When he told us, 'Oh, I'm winning,' I said, 'No, you're not.' We told him, 'You need a knockout,' and he was like, 'No, no.' He took one of the rounds off because he thought he was ahead. He thought he had won all three rounds, and he didn't. So, it was not a good move."

Ad

Check out Javier Mendez's comments about Daniel Cormier's fight with Jon Jones (3:39):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.