Jon Jones salary: How much does 'Bones' make per UFC fight and is he the richest light heavyweight fighter of all time?

Jon Jones is one of the richest UFC fighters out there when it comes to total career earnings. However, if net worth is considered, he is not the wealthiest among all of the UFC light heavyweights.

With an estimated net worth of $10 million, Jon Jones certainly ranks among the top 20 richest UFC stars of all time. However, in the light heavyweight division, fighters such as Chuck Liddell, Tito Ortiz and Randy Couture have greater estimated net worth figures.

According to MoneyInc, Chuck Liddell has a net worth of $14 million, Tito Ortiz is retired with $15 million, and Randy Couture has accumulated an estimated $17 million from his MMA career.

All former UFC light heavyweight champions, the three of them have long parted ways from the promotion and are now focusing on other aspects of their lives. Jon Jones, however, is still very active in the UFC. He is currently looking to move up to heavyweight and challenge for the belt currently held by Stipe Miocic.

Jon Jones is currently looking to move up to heavyweight.

Stipe Miocic will battle Francis Ngannou in a title fight at UFC 260, the winner of which is likely to face Jon Jones in the next championship bout. If Jones manages to secure a victory, he will join an elite group of fighters who have won UFC gold in two different divisions.

Fight-by-fight earnings of Jon Jones in the UFC light heavyweight division

Jon Jones is yet to participate in any division other than light heavyweight. According to The Sports Daily, the total UFC career earnings of 'Bones' to date add up to $7,230,000. This figure is exclusive of pay-per-view share and other special pays and only consists of UFC Performance of the Night or Fight of the Night bonuses and Reebok sponsorships.

Jon Jones' fixed purse reached $500,000 when he fought and won against Daniel Cormier for the first time at UFC 182. He made the same amount until his last fight in UFC against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February last year.

The Sports Daily lists the UFC career earnings of Tito Ortiz, Chuck Liddell and Randy Couture as well. Ortiz has made a total of $5,535,000 in his career, while Chuck Liddell made $4,630,000 and Randy Couture earned $3,045,000. However, one must keep in mind that these figures came at a time when worldwide popularity- as well as global sponsorships- were not at the same level they are at now.