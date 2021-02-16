What are UFC legend Jon Jones' career earnings?

Jon Jones has fought 26 times in his career, with one loss and one No Contest to his name. With a net worth of $10 million, the former Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones is currently placed No. 2 in the men's UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

According to a February 2020 report by The Sports Daily, Jon Jones' estimated UFC career earnings sum up to $7,230,000.

Fight-by-fight division of Jon Jones' career earnings

Following is a fight-by-fight division of Jon Jones' career earnings from his UFC fights. All the figures here are estimated to be fight purses only and do not include any PPV bonuses. However, it does include fight bonuses, sponsorships, and incentive pay for Jon Jones.

UFC 87 – Aug 9/08 – W (Gusmao) – $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)

UFC 94 – Jan 31/09 – W (Bonnar) – $14,000 ($7,000 to show, $7,000 win bonus)

UFC 100 – Jul 11/09 – W (O’Brien) – $18,000 ($9,000 to show, $9,000 win bonus)

TUF 10 Finale – Dec 5/09 – L (Hamill) – $20,000

UFC Live: Vera vs Jones – Mar 21/10 – W (Vera) – $90,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC Live: Jones vs Matyushenko – Aug 1/10 – W (Matyushenko) – $46,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus)

UFC 126 – Feb 5/11 – W (Bader) – $215,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $75,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC 128 – Mar 19/11 – W (Rua) – $140,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus)

UFC 135 – Sep 24/11 – W (Q. Jackson) – $275,000 ($200,000 to show, $75,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 140 – Dec 10/11 – W (Machida) – $475,000 ($400,000 to show, $75,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 145 – Apr 21/12 – W (Evans) – $400,000

UFC 152 – Sep 22/12 – W (Belfort) – $465,000 ($400,000 to show, $65,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC 159 – Apr 27/13 – W (Sonnen) – $400,000

UFC 165 – Sept 21/13 – W (Gustafsson) – $450,000 ($400,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 172 – Apr 26/13 – W (Teixeira) – $400,000

UFC 182 – Jan 3/15 – W (Cormier) – $550,000 ($500,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 197 – Apr 23/16 – W (Saint Preux) – $530,000 ($500,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 214 – Jul 29/17 – NC (Cormier) – $580,000 ($500,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 232 – Dec 29/18 – W (Gustafsson) – $530,000 ($500,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 235 – Mar 2/19 – W (Smith) – $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 239 – Jul 6/19 – W (Santos) – $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 247 – Feb 8/20 – W (Reyes) – $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jon Jones vacated his Light Heavyweight title last year and is currently preparing for a move up to the Heavyweight division. He has been sharing updates of his body transformation on social media for the last few months.

UFC President Dana White has said that they currently do not have a Heavyweight opponent ready for Jon Jones, but he can get in touch with them when he is ready. There are also rumors of a superfight between Jon Jones and Middleweight champ Israel Adesanya, who is set to fight Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Blachowicz next at UFC 259 on 6th March.