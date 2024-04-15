Jon Jones sarcastically shuts down fan for questioning his motivations behind title defense against "40+ year old firefighter" Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones has not returned to the octagon since defeating Ciryl Gane via first-round submission to capture the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285 over a year ago. 'Bones' had been set to defend his title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 last November. However, he tore the tendon that connects the pectoral muscle to the bone, delaying the bout as he recovers.

Tom Aspinall was able to claim the interim heavyweight title and has angled for the opportunity to face Jones. Despite this, the heavyweight champion, Miocic and UFC CEO Dana White have all revealed that the bout will continue as originally planned. Twitter user @MMABoxFanatic attempted to call 'Bones' out by questioning:

"Why do you think fighting a 40+ year old firefighter will do anything for your legacy"

Jones responded by shutting down the notion that Miocic does not deserve the fight:

"Yeah, screw the biggest fight of his life and all the money him and his family were supposed to make. Let’s just bump him out of the way, yeah that’s how life works."

Check out the back-and-forth below:

While Aspinall has voiced his displeasure with not receiving a title opportunity, it is important to note that Jones and Miocic were booked to face one another before the former suffered an injury. With the bout likely to continue as planned, it appears that the interim heavyweight champion could be preparing to defend the title at UFC 304, which is rumored to take place in Manchester.

Georges St-Pierre labels Jon Jones as the greatest mixed martial artist of all-time

Georges St-Pierre is considered one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all. The UFC Hall of Famer recently revealed that Jon Jones is his pick for the sport's 'GOAT' during an appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, stating:

"I think it's hard to find someone better than Jon Jones, man. Jon Jones, he's so good. Jon Jones is extremely talented, but he's also extremely tough. People have no idea how tough he is, man... Most of the time when you have a guy that is very talented, it doesn't come with toughness. Jon Jones is the full package. He's got everything. Elite striker, elite grappler, he's good everywhere."

Check out Georges St-Pierre's full comments on the greatest of all time below:

St-Pierre joined Demetrious Johnson in labeling Jones as the greatest fighter of all time. 'Mighty Mouse' cited 'Bones' ability to defeat opponents in any way that he wanted. While fans will disagree on who the title of 'MMA GOAT' belongs to, two of the names that are in the mix are in agreement that the UFC heavyweight champion is the greatest athlete the sport has ever seen.

