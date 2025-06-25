Jon Jones seemingly incriminates himself for threatening a cop amid ongoing legal troubles for alleged hit-and-run incident

Jon Jones appeared to have unintentionally incriminated himself for threatening a police officer amid his ongoing legal issues for an alleged hit-and-run incident. Jones retired last Saturday, but it appears as though his latest legal issue has overshadowed it.

Jones was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident and a phone call was recorded via a cop's body cam, which shows the former UFC heavyweight champion seemingly utter serious threats. It remained unclear whether or not it was actually 'Bones' on the phone call, however, his latest post might have confirmed it.

MMA Junkie posted a screenshot and graphic of Jones' since-deleted X post, where he weighed in with his reaction to the video that was circulating on social media. 'Bones' mentioned that he was being defensive on the phone call because he was paranoid. He wrote:

Trending

"Whoever was on the phone with me at first, his timestamp is different. By the time I was acting aggressive on the phone it was a completely different conversation. I was already in my paranoid and defensive state."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out MMA Junkie's post featuring a screenshot of Jon Jones' deleted post below:

Expand Tweet

Ex-UFC star Derek Brunson recalls honest conversation with Jon Jones that changed their friendship

Derek Brunson recently weighed in on Jon Jones' latest legal troubles and recalled an honest conversation they had which changed their friendship.

Brunson took to his X account and mentioned that he was close with Jones a decade ago but that changed as he didn't want to sit by and enable his lifestyle choices:

"One night we went out and I said to him, 'Bro, why are you doing all of this, let's just hang out with the ladies and have fun, the extra stuff isn't needed, they're here with us'. He looked at me and said, 'I don't need a dad, I need a friend'. This was the last time we hung out. I couldn't sit back and watch. I have to be honest with my friends."

Check out Derek Brunson's post regarding Jon Jones below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.