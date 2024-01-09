Jon Jones sends a dismissive warning to Tom Aspinall for incessant callouts, fans give mixed reactions

Jon Jones recently issued a nonchalant response to Tom Aspinall amid the latter's persistent callouts.

Aspinall is currently campaigning for a match against either Jones or Stipe Miocic in the near future. The highly anticipated clash between Jones and Miocic at UFC 295 in November was disrupted when the then-undisputed UFC heavyweight champion withdrew due to a pectoral injury. Consequently, Aspinall stepped in, taking on Sergei Pavlovich on short notice, and the 30-year-old Brit secured victory with a first-round knockout, earning him the interim heavyweight title.

However, UFC CEO Dana White has stated that the Jones vs. Miocic matchup will be rescheduled once 'Bones' is fit to compete again. This implies that Aspinall's recent efforts to secure a fight with either of them are likely to be disregarded.

Aspinall recently posted a TikTok video where he humorously used a filter to depict himself aging while waiting for a match with Jones over decades.

'Bones' recently took to X and lashed out at Aspinall in a series of tweets for demanding a unified title shot. Jones suggested that people tend to ignore his achievements, stressing the importance of letting his work speak for itself.

Fans responded to Jones' tweets with various reactions.

Jon Jones undergoes second surgery, unveils recovery path

Jon Jones recently disclosed that he had another surgery earlier this week to address a lingering elbow problem. The UFC heavyweight champion also provided insights into his recovery progress and outlined his anticipated timeline for returning to action.

As previously mentioned, Jones had to withdraw from UFC 295 after sustaining a pectoral tear during training. Following the injury, he underwent surgery to address the damage and is expected to remain inactive until the summer.

With his inactivity for the coming months, Jones opted to resolve his elbow issue. He recently shared details about his surgery via Instagram Stories:

"Back out here in California with Dr. [Neal] ElAttrache, this time, instead of doing a pec repair, we are working on my left elbow. We had a two-hour surgery shaving down some bone spurs."

He added:

"The good news is it’s about a 10-week healing process, and I’m out for months anyway because of this pec surgery, so I thought I’d just kill two birds and get this elbow taken care of once and for all."

