Jon Jones sets the MMA community ablaze with "huge announcement" in 24 hours tweet: "Tom Aspinall fight?"

Jon Jones' next step is something the combat sports community is quite curious about and the fans might be getting quite the illuminating answer tomorrow. This news came from the reigning UFC heavyweight champion himself who took to his personal X account to tease that something big is coming.

The tweet put out into the world by 'Bones' saw Jones state,

"In 24 hours I'll be making a huge announcement! #Andstill"

The hashtag piqued the attentions of many as the language implies Jones will be entering his sophomore UFC heavyweight title defense with two primary candidates standing out. One of the potential contenders, at one point at least, was Alex Pereira who is now booked for a light heavyweight title defense against Magomed Ankalaev in the coming weeks at UFC 313.

Many made the inference that the long sought after title unification bout versus interim titleholder Tom Aspinall could be the announcement that Jones is teasing. This tweet sent quite the ripple affect through the MMA community on X with several users on the platform offering up their thoughts on this.

@Lover_Of_Dagis said:

"Tom Aspinall fight?"

@Carbazel stated,

"That hashtag makes me think it's you vs Aspinall in July"

@gMAKcrypto quipped,

"Aspinall or delete your account"

Reactions to Jon Jones' tweet [Image Courtesy: @JonnyBones tweet thread on X]

Check out Jon Jones teasing tomorrow's big announcement on X below

Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall is a fight that a current UFC champion doesn't "need to see"

Jon Jones versus Tom Aspinall is a bout that many are curious to see but not everybody is keen to see this undisputed heavyweight championship clash. One of those individuals is actually a reigning UFC titleholder.

In an interview with Mark Bouris, current middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis covered several subjects ahead of his championship rematch against Sean Strickland at UFC 312 on Feb. 8. The discourse on this sought after heavyweight fight with Aspinall began when DDP initially put Jones on his GOAT list.

In an excerpt of when he discussed the desired clash between Aspinall and the 37-year-old lineal champion, Dricus du Plessis quipped:

"Jon Jones is years ahead of everybody, especially at heavyweight, until [Tom] Aspinall came along. I mean, we saw what he did with Ciryl Gane. Aspinall is young, hungry. You have Jones, who is definitely at the end of his career... I don't need to see this because he has never been beaten."

He continued:

"I don't need to see Jon Jones fight Tom Aspinall because I don't want either one of them to lose."

Many are interpreting the big news that the Rochester native has is in relation to this Aspinall fight. In any event, the MMA world will be collectively locked in to see what Jones has to reveal in the coming hours.

