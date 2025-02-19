Jon Jones shares Joe Rogan's stance on Hollywood’s anti-gun hypocrisy evident from marquee movies

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has backed up Joe Rogan’s take on Hollywood’s anti-firearm stance.

In a previous episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan claimed it is hypocritical for Hollywood celebrities to advocate for gun control laws while also portraying macho roles on screen and brandishing firearms, which in itself is a representation of gun violence.

Rogan asserted that most of the greatest Hollywood movies, like 'The Gray Man' and the 'Mission Impossible' series heavily feature gun scenes. In these films or similar ones across other genres, guns are used to kill everything from antagonists to aliens.

The UFC commentator, who is an advocate of guns, had this to say about the issue:

"Isn’t it f***ing wild that Hollywood in general is very anti-gun, but they promote guns more than any other media on the planet? All their best movies, whether it’s ‘The Gray Man,’ or whether you’re watching ‘The Terminal List’ or ‘Mission Impossible.'”

He added:

“It’s all ‘Guns save the day!’ Guns kill aliens, guns kill werewolves, guns kill everyone. Everyone bad gets killed by guns. But guns are bad and you shouldn’t have guns. It’s crazy."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Jones shared the above post on his Instagram story.

Check out Jon Jones' Instagram story below:

Jon Jones's Instagram story [Screenshot courtesy: @jonnybones on Instagram]

Joe Rogan comments on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

Joe Rogan has weighed in on a potential title unification bout between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall. The highly-anticipated fight is expected to go down later this year, largely depending on whether Jones accepts the fight or opts to vacate to retire or pursue other matchups.

Discussing the heavyweight clash, Rogan said on his podcast:

"Who knows? [Maybe] Jon beats him. Jon might beat him up. He could take him down and f***ing ragdoll him on the ground. We also don't know what happens to Tom Aspinall in the third, fourth, and fifth rounds. We have zero idea. No one's gotten there, no one's even gotten close."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:46):

