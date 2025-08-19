  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Jon Jones shares "optimistic" message as Dana White shatters his UFC White House dreams: "I like my chances"

Jon Jones shares "optimistic" message as Dana White shatters his UFC White House dreams: "I like my chances"

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Aug 19, 2025 04:29 GMT
Jon Jones (left) reacts to Dana White
Jon Jones (left) reacts to Dana White's (right) comments regarding him. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Dana White's dismissive remarks about Jon Jones competing in a potential UFC White House card drew a response from Jones. The former heavyweight champion doubled down on his desire to be part of such a historic event, citing his ongoing preparations.

Ad

Jones is ready to end his retirement to compete at a UFC event, which will be held on the grounds of the White House next year on July 4. Notably, as per Donald Trump, the MMA event will be organized to celebrate America's 250th anniversary. However, during the UFC 319's post-fight press conference on Saturday, White once again rejected the possibility of the participation of 'Bones.'

In response, Jones took to X and issued a lengthy statement, expressing his optimism for fighting at the White House card:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
''Despite the odds, I’m still training and optimistic about the possibility of being part of the White House event. At the end of the day, Dana is the boss and it’s his call whether I compete that night or not. I do know Dana was really excited about the fight, and the door hasn’t been completely closed. That’s all a guy like me really needs. It sounds like another awesome goal to be inspired by. Sometimes in life, we’re not going to reach everything we set out to do and that’s okay. But I like my chances… after all, one in a billion is exactly what it took to end up as Jon ‘Bones’ Jones in the first place.''
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Ex-UFC champion talks about his failed matchup with Jon Jones

Jon Jones was once expected to challenge former UFC champion Francis Ngannou for the heavyweight gold. However, their fight didn't materialize and Ngannou eventually left the organization to join PFL.

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Ngannou dismissed a potential superfight with Jones, saying:

''No, it never got off the ground. For sure, the UFC doesn’t want anything to do with co-promotion stuff. I think even Turki [Alalshikh] tried to make that fight happen. They don’t want it...Maybe that was his own maneuver of negotiation. Retirement doesn’t mean anything. If he decides tomorrow that he’s fighting, then that retirement is void. It means nothing. Nobody will stop him if he keeps training. That doesn’t change anything.” [21:17]

As for Jones, he announced his retirement from MMA in June after reportedly avoiding a title unification matchup with Tom Aspinall.

About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Twitter icon

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications