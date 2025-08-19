Jon Jones shares "optimistic" message as Dana White shatters his UFC White House dreams: "I like my chances"

Dana White's dismissive remarks about Jon Jones competing in a potential UFC White House card drew a response from Jones. The former heavyweight champion doubled down on his desire to be part of such a historic event, citing his ongoing preparations.Jones is ready to end his retirement to compete at a UFC event, which will be held on the grounds of the White House next year on July 4. Notably, as per Donald Trump, the MMA event will be organized to celebrate America's 250th anniversary. However, during the UFC 319's post-fight press conference on Saturday, White once again rejected the possibility of the participation of 'Bones.'In response, Jones took to X and issued a lengthy statement, expressing his optimism for fighting at the White House card:''Despite the odds, I’m still training and optimistic about the possibility of being part of the White House event. At the end of the day, Dana is the boss and it’s his call whether I compete that night or not. I do know Dana was really excited about the fight, and the door hasn’t been completely closed. That’s all a guy like me really needs. It sounds like another awesome goal to be inspired by. Sometimes in life, we’re not going to reach everything we set out to do and that’s okay. But I like my chances… after all, one in a billion is exactly what it took to end up as Jon ‘Bones’ Jones in the first place.''Ex-UFC champion talks about his failed matchup with Jon JonesJon Jones was once expected to challenge former UFC champion Francis Ngannou for the heavyweight gold. However, their fight didn't materialize and Ngannou eventually left the organization to join PFL.During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Ngannou dismissed a potential superfight with Jones, saying:''No, it never got off the ground. For sure, the UFC doesn’t want anything to do with co-promotion stuff. I think even Turki [Alalshikh] tried to make that fight happen. They don’t want it...Maybe that was his own maneuver of negotiation. Retirement doesn’t mean anything. If he decides tomorrow that he’s fighting, then that retirement is void. It means nothing. Nobody will stop him if he keeps training. That doesn’t change anything.” [21:17]As for Jones, he announced his retirement from MMA in June after reportedly avoiding a title unification matchup with Tom Aspinall.