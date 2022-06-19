"It's been way too long" - Jon Jones shares plans of cornering teammate next weekend

Jon Jones will be in Atlanta next weekend, cornering his teammate Maurice Greene. Revealing the news on Twitter, 'Bones' claimed it has been quite a while since he's done a cornering gig. The former UFC light heavyweight king wrote:

"I’ll be in the ATL corner in my teammate Maurice Greene next weekend, it’s been way too long. Excited for some good eats and of course that W"

There is no available information yet about Maurice Greene's next fight.

Jones also replied to a super fan who was excited to hear about him going down to Atlanta. The fan, who seemingly lives a couple of hours away from Atlanta, is eager to arrange a meeting with the former champ.

Jones revealed that he will present at all PFL events scheduled to go down at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia in the coming weeks. 'Bones' also urged the fan to make the meeting happen, promising some pictures as an incentive. The former light heavyweight champ wrote:

"Well I’ll be at the PFL fights, yall know I’m always down for some pictures. Try to make it happen my man, I’m sure it will happen."

Jones also congratulated his teammate Mike Rodriguez on his recent win over Jeremy May at CES 69. The co-main event of the night saw Rodriguez score an impressive first-round TKO win on his return to the promotion after an eight-fight UFC stint.

Dana White believes Jon Jones is "still the greatest of all time"

Jon Jones reigned supreme atop the UFC's light-heavyweight division for the larger part of a decade after dethroning Mauricio Rua in 2011. 'Bones' holds a 26-1 professional record with his only loss coming via DQ against Matt Hamill, due to a 12 to 6 elbow.

The former light heavyweight champ last competed in 2019 earning a unanimous decision win against Dominick Reyes and has since been eyeing a move up to heavyweight.

The former light heavyweight champion now looks set to return against former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic this summer. Despite the recent inactivity, UFC president Dana White believes Jones is the greatest of all time. The 52-year-old recently told MMA Underground's John Morgan:

"I agree he is still the greatest of all time, obviously we have Francis and his knee and we are waiting on that. But him and Stipe probably makes sense for either Las Vegas or even in New York."

