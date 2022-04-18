"Our lineup for this summer is incredible" - Dana White hints at Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic next

The UFC and President Dana White are off to a fast start in 2022. After several standout events such as UFC 270 and UFC London, mainstream attention continues to grow. With eight months left in 2022, MMA fans can expect a thrilling summer of fights.

One fighter people continue to question White about is Jon Jones. Since announcing his transition to heavyweight, the MMA world has speculated about the success 'Bones' will have. When asked about Jones in an interview with TMZ Sports, the UFC President had this to say:

"Our lineup this summer is incredible. I'm hoping Jon Jones is going to be a part of that lineup this summer.... Stipe makes sense."

Since losing the title to current champion Francis Ngannou, Stipe Miocic has been eager to get back into the octagon. The former champion has fought some of the best heavyweights of the last decade, and a test like Jones would not be out of the ordinary. The Cleveland native has a golden opportunity to spoil the return of 'Bones.'

The UFC heavyweight division is currently all over the place, making it the perfect time for 'Bones' to strike. Ngannou will be out indefinitely with knee surgery, opening the possibility for an interim title fight. Meanwhile, the rest of the heavyweight division is not in a spot to compete for the interim title.

Ciryl Gane has the skills but just lost a title fight last time out. Curtis Blaydes may need one more win before a title shot, while Tom Aspinall is looking to fight Tai Tuivasa. So, Jones vs. Miocic is a perfect fit for a summer interim heavyweight title fight.

Dana White and Jon Jones seem to be on the same page about summer return

When Jones announced his transition to heavyweight, most people had no idea what to expect. 'Bones' is a legendary fighter, but the move up to heavyweight is unlike any other weight class switch. The former light heavyweight champion made the right decision to take his time and slowly develop his body for the baddest fighters on the planet.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist Heavyweight mode Jon Jones via his ig Heavyweight mode Jon Jones via his ig https://t.co/CU0XxGgVCD

Earlier this month, Jones was asked on Twitter if he's been offered a fight yet. 'Bones' had this to say:

"Nope, but my plan is to be in peak condition come June/July."

The timeline for Jones, White, and the heavyweight division is all lined up perfectly for a summer interim title fight against Miocic. Although becoming a two-division champion is nearly impossible, 'Bones' has never shied away from a challenge during his unforgettable MMA career.

