Jon Jones shares six-word reaction to Ian Garry challenging Colby Covington to an 'I Quit' match

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones recently weighed in on the ongoing feud between welterweights Colby 'Chaos' Covington and Ian 'The Future' Garry.

Earlier this week on March 18, Garry took to Instagram and shared a video in which he addressed Colby Covington's call-out. Covington had previously called out 'The Future' and had laid down the stipulations that Garry would have to meet for the two to face each other in the octagon.

The two have since gone back-and-forth but Garry's most recent video took things a step further. He took to Instagram and posted a video in which he challenged Covington to an 'I Quit' match.

The stipulations of an 'I Quit' match dictate that the contest only ends when one of the two fighters verbally submits by saying "I quit." This type of contest has been seen before in the WWE but not in professional MMA or any other combat sports for that matter.

Towards the end of the video, Garry upped the stakes and suggested that the loser of the proposed 'I Quit' match retire from the UFC altogether. He went on to vow that he would be the one to put an end to Covington's run in the UFC.

ESPN MMA took notice of the ongoing feud and uploaded a post quoting Garry's video. Jon Jones, who has a history with Covington, wrote in the comments section:

"My man said Legacy of failure👀."

Jon Jones outlines his relationship with God in series of tweets

Jones took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his views and beliefs on God, as well as explain how his personal relationship with the almighty works. He wrote:

"I keep a positive outlook and continue to talk to God. He always reveals himself to me. Sometimes, you feel like he’s not hearing you, it’s just him responding in his perfect time. His time is always perfect. Not ours, hang in there."

A fan then asked 'Bones' how one starts believing in God, to which Jones replied by saying:

"Start talking to him, ask him to reveal himself to you. If you mean it, you’ll start to feel the signs, eventually, they’ll be obvious. The love and wholeness is like nothing else."

