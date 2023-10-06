"It keeps me up at night" - Colby Covington furious with Jon Jones throwing "one of his little tantrums" to avoid interrogation by 'Chaos'

Colby Covington and Jon Jones have known each other since sharing a dorm at college, where according to 'Chaos', the pair were friends for several years.

However, the roommates fell out during their period at college, with Covington claiming that Jones' steroid usage led to him behaving aggressively toward the UFC welterweight.

Several months ago, Colby Covington claimed that Jon Jones got him kicked off the UFC 295 card set to take place in November at Madison Square Garden.

Jones will take on Stipe Miocic in the pay-per-view's main event, and Covington's welterweight title clash with Leon Edwards once seemed likely to co-main UFC 295.

But according to 'Chaos', the heavyweight champion intervened to ensure that Covington did not appear alongside him in November.

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, Colby Covington stated that he would have asked "hard questions" to Jones had they been at the UFC 295 press conference together:

"It keeps me up at night man. I just wanted to have a conversation with my ol' buddy, is that too much to ask? We shared two years of our lives together in bunk beds... I just wanted to say the truth, I just wanted to ask him some hard questions. The hard questions that these so-called 'journalists' won't ask him. They just give him some cupcake questions."

"I'm sad that the fans got robbed of that spectacle on the greatest stage at MSG. He didn't want it, he went pouting. He had another one of his drug-addict nights where he did too much blow, and he was crying saying, 'No it's not gonna happen.' One of his little tantrums."

Islam Makhachev responds to Colby Covington's callout

Colby Covington is set to challenge welterweight champion Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 296 in December.

Covington has called out lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for a first title defense if he beats Edwards.

Makhachev cuts a decent amount of weight to make 155 pounds, and a move northward wouldn't see the lightweight champion look out of place.

'Chaos' shared his reason for calling out the Dagestani, stating that no current welterweight fighters deserve a title shot. Islam Makhachev has now responded and he appears to think little of Covington's abilities.

Makhachev said on X:

"Easy money"

