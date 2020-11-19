Jon Jones shows off bulked up 240 lbs physique ahead of UFC heavyweight move

Jon Jones took to Instagram to show off his new physique as he prepares to make the jump to the UFC heavyweight division. The 33-year-old relinquished his title in the light heavyweight division to move up a weight class.

Jones last fought in February of 2020, when he won a close decision against Dominick Reyes. The former champion has effectively cleared out the division since winning the belt back in 2011 against Maurício Rua.

Jon Jones has put on extra-muscle to move up to heavyweight

Despite arch-rival Daniel Cormier retiring from active-competition, Jon Jones' move up to heavyweight throws up interesting matchups. An Israel Adesanya fight also exists in the periphery, should Jones be interested in moving back down to 205 pounds. Looking at his current physique, though, that seems unlikely.

Heavyweight contender Curtin Blaydes was critical of Jones' move to the weight class, suggesting 'Bones' will only fight the champion if he does make the switch:

"I think he will do one heavyweight fight, against one guy Stipe. And then win lose or draw, even if he wins, he vacates that belt, and goes back down to light heavyweight. He is not a legitimate heavyweight. He’s the potential GOAT. When you get to go up against a potential GOAT, it’s always good for your career," he said.

Jon Jones has also been actively beefing against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya on social media. The Kiwi champion is likely to move up in weight to fight current light heavyweight champion Jan Błachowicz early next year.

However, Jones recently dismissed the idea of fighting Adesanya, insisting the matchup 'does nothing' for him in a tweet. Instead, he named current UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic as his preferred opponent.

"There’s not a man on this planet that tells me what to do. I march to the beat of my own drum.. there’s no red panty night for Izzy without me, I may just keep him broke.

"Outside of a gigantic payday, he does nothing for me. Anderson was the man to beat in that weight class, not him. The next biggest legacy move for me is Stipe and I want all the smoke," he said.

As it stands, with Jon Jones bulking up, an Israel Adesanya super-fight looks unlikely for the former light heavyweight champion.