Jon Jones takes aim at Francis Ngannou and 'Elsa' Israel Adesanya in heated Twitter rant

Jon Jones has targeted Francis Ngannou and Israel Adesanya in his latest Twitter rant. While Adesanya was the original target, 'Bones' did not spare Ngannou after the heavyweight champion stepped into the line of fire.

Referring to the middleweight champion as 'Elsa', Jones claimed that Adesanya and Ngannou combined wouldn't be able to match his achievements even if he took a hiatus of another two years. The former light-heavyweight king wrote on Twitter:

"look at Francis over there defending Elsa, how cute. I could takeoff two more years and you guys work combined won’t match what I’ve done in that octagon. #Facts"

Check out the tweet below:

look at Francis over there defending Elsa, how cute. I could takeoff two more years and you guys work combined won't match what I've done in that octagon. #Facts

In a follow-up tweet, Jones claimed to be unimpressed with both Ngannou and Adesanya. Additionally, 'Bones' lauded Alex Pereira's kickboxing knockout over 'The Last Stylebender'. The 34-year-old wrote:

"I’m really not impressed with you or your boy, I’ve seen you quit multiple times. And your boy almost got flat lined the last time he faced Alex. Both of you guys win your next fights, then I’ll be impressed. Until then, keep the name out of your mouth, there’s levels."

I'm really not impressed with you or your boy, I've seen you quit multiple times. And your boy almost got flat lined the last time he faced Alex. Both of you guys win your next fights, then I'll be impressed. Until then, keep the name out of your mouth, there's levels.

Jones' response came in response to a tweet from Ngannou where 'The Predator' came to Adesanya's defense after 'Bones' mocked the middleweight champ's latest title defense.

Francis Ngannou



Some people talk and some act.



Some people talk and some act. Since Jones been siting back and talking sh*t Izzy have defended his title a least 5 times. Well done CHAMP

Bones had initially mocked 'The Last Stylebender' for referring to Elsa (a character from the Disney animated film Frozen) in his callout to Alex Pereira.

Israel Adesanya believes Jon Jones is just jealous and insecure

Israel Adesanya picked up a comfortable unanimous decision win against Jared Cannonier in the main-event at UFC 276. Adesanya was, however, widely accused of a lackluster performance, with Jon Jones being one of his detractors.

After mocking Adesanya's callout to Pereira, 'Bones' also picked 'Poatan' over the middleweight champion. The 34-year-old wrote in a since-deleted tweet:

"Bro I just went back and watched Alex P fight!! Yeah I'm riding with him all day. He made it look way too easy. Really hard to believe he was unranked before this fight."

During the UFC 276 post-fight presser, Israel Adesanya was asked to weigh in on Jones' comments. 'The Last Stylebender' dismissed the former light heavyweight champ as someone who is just jealous and insecure. Adesanya told reporters:

F**k Jon Jones. I don’t want to hear about that that b**ch. He’s just jealous and insecure. He’s a f**k boy. He’s a b**ch. I don’t give a f**k what he thinks.”

Watch Adesanya's appearance at the post-fight scrum below:

