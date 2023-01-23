Jon Jones vs. Johnny Walker UFC heavyweight fight? Walker express eagerness

UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker is still eyeing up a potential clash with Jon Jones following his victory over Paul Craig this weekend.

Walker was once tipped as one of the most promising fighters in the 205-pound division after winning all three of his first UFC fights with knockouts. He also secured a Performance of the Night bonus with each victory.

The Brazilian's surge towards the top briefly stalled, however, as he suffered a dismal run of one win and four losses between November 2019 and February 2022.

Since his last loss, which was to now-champion Jamahall Hill, Walker has looked back to his best. The Brazilian has won back-to-back fights, finishing both Ion Cutelaba and Paul Craig inside the first round.

Following his victory over the Scotsman at UFC 283 this past weekend, Walker was asked at the post-fight presser whether or not a clash with Jon Jones was on his radar.

The 30-year-old stated he was open to a bout at either 205 pounds or heavyweight, and insisted it's going to happen:

"Yeah 100 percent... I'm coming. I'm still coming."

Catch Johnny Walker's full post-fight presser here:

Jon Jones is set to make his highly anticipated return at UFC 285 later this year, where he will debut at heavyweight versus Ciryl Gane for the vacant belt.

Johnny Walker eyes up double-champ status

Following his victory over Paul Craig at UFC 283, Johnny Walker extended his winning streak to two and made a bold claim in regards to the future.

With the pieces starting to fall into place for the Brazilian once again, the 30-year-old was asked about his future goals in the UFC.

According to Walker, he's hoping to follow in the footsteps of Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, who achieved double-champ status by holding both the light heavyweight and heavyweight belts:

“He’s [Daniel Cormier] champ-champ – two belts. Come on. That’s my dream, as well, and this guy did it.I want to be on his level one day. I want to be a good wrestler, improve all of my skills, because I want to be there. I want to be ready to do what he did. I know it’s a huge thing to do… He’s a big, big motivation, and I want to do what he did.”

Whilst it may seem like a fleeting dream to some, Johnny Walker has proved he can weather the storm in the octagon.

The Brazilian has previously overcome a string of four losses in five fights and demonstrated an elite killer instinct. Of the Brazilian's wins in the UFC so far, all six have come inside the first round.

Poll : 0 votes