  • Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall drama issued brutal reality check by UFC Hall of Famer: "Losing steam"

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified May 05, 2025 03:03 GMT
UFC Hall of Famer shares his thoughts on the announcement delay of Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight. [Images courtesy: Getty]
The potential title unification battle between Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones remains to be announced by the UFC. This has led to discussions among top figures in the community, with UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen stating that interest in the bout is fading among fans.

Since becoming the champion, 'Bones' has defended his title only once and has often disregarded a potential matchup against Aspinall. As a result, the Brit is currently the longest-reigning interim champion in the promotion's history. However, Jones is willing to fight Aspinall, but only if he is offered a substantial paycheck to put his legacy on the line.

While discussing the Good Guy/Bad Guy show recently, Sonnen condemned the drama surrounding the potential fight between Aspinall and Jones and said:

"This fight is losing steam. Now generally when you get a big fight that people want to see and at the night of Madison Square Garden, I think it was the biggest fight our industry any way you want to do it. I think the biggest fight our industry could produce was Tom [Aspinall vs. Jon [Jones]. I will just tell you by the numbers, it is losing steam."
He added:

"Now, my own theory is because the audience isn't getting behind something that they genuinely don't believe that they can ultimately get. I think they're losing faith that the match will happen."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (13:41):

youtube-cover
Dana White is confident about the materialization of Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall bout

Even though Jon Jones has constantly ignored Tom Aspinall as a worthy opponent, Dana White has always expressed his interest in booking their bout.

During a recent press conference, the UFC CEO reiterated his interest in making the possible heavyweight title unification fight happen and said:

"Everything you hear is bullsh*t until we say it. I've said it many times that is the fight we want to make this year. I'm still super confident."

Check out Dana White's comments on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall below:

