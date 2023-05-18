Francis Ngannou recently signed a multi-fight contract with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and ended months of speculations about his future.

Some fighters, including current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, criticized the Cameroonian for leaving the UFC. 'Bones' even fired shots at Ngannou soon after his PFL announcement.

However, coach Eric Nicksick recently claimed that someday Jones would understand the magnitude of what Ngannou had done for other fighters.

'The Predator' left the UFC after several rounds of contract renewal negotiations fell through. However, Ngannou remained steadfast in his demands, which included the freedom to pursue boxing outside, fighter healthcare, and a better pay structure for all fighters.

According to Dana White, Francis Ngannou even rejected the opportunity to become the highest-paid heavyweight in history and quit the company while reigning as champion.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Xtreme Couture head coach Eric Nicksick discussed Ngannou's new deal and addressed Jones' dissing the Cameroonian, saying:

"I love Jon... I love what he's doing. He's keeping things in the media and keeping things rolling. I hope that he does understand that what Francis did will also benefit from chain reaction, other fighters down the line. He's fighting for fighters' rights."

Francis Ngannou PFL: Daniel Cormier weighs in on 'The Predator's new PFL deal

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier recently shared his opinion on Francis Ngannou leaving the UFC and joining the PFL. 'DC' showered the Cameroonian with praise for setting a whole new standard for free agency in MMA.

After Ngannou failed to agree on contract renewal terms with the UFC, 'The Predator' spent several months as a free agent before signing with the PFL.

The deal has been touted as the most valuable signing in MMA history and will allow Francis Ngannou to box outside the company, an equity and leadership role as the chairman of PFL Africa, and guaranteed minimum of $2 million for his opponents.

In a recent episode of the DC & RC Show, Daniel Cormier praised Ngannou for setting the standard as a free agent and stated:

"You always knew that if anyone was going to set the standard for what is out there as a free agent, it was gonna be Francis... There are very few people that can move the needle like that for themselves and for their opponents... As a whole, UFC is where it’s supposed to be, but Francis Ngannou has set a new standard."

