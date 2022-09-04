"Jon subs him in 1 minute" - Fans react to post claiming Jon Jones won't want to fight Ciryl Gane

Jon Jones is seldom known to shy away from an opponent or a fight, be it inside the octagon or outside it. Ciryl Gane's incredible showing against Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris drew him a lot of praise and also pitted him against one of the greatest fighters of all time in Jones.

A fan on Twitter suggested that Jones would likely avoid a fight against Gane on the back of his win against Tuivasa. He wrote:

"Jon Jones don’t want to fight Ciryl Gane"

The tweet was met with multiple responses from fans. They backed Jones' wrestling and stated that he would wrap up any potential meeting between the two in under a minute:

"Jon subs him in 1 minute"

"Jones takes him down and ground and pounds him to tko. Francis with his wrestling did that to gane. Jones with his much superior ground game gonna do bad things to him. Its an interesting matchup though."

Other fans were not so optimistic about the former light heavyweight champion's chances owing to his inactivity. Some even referenced Jones' recent domestic violence allegations.

Some fans showed a lot of confidence in Jones' abilities, creating all sorts of unconventional scenarios that would still not faze the controversial fighter ahead of a potential matchup:

Jon Jones teases a return to action at UFC 282

For any potential matchup against Ciryl Gane, Jon Jones will have to return to the octagon. He hasn't stepped inside the cage since his UFC 247 fight against Dominick Reyes.

He hasn't fought since the narrow win over Reyes and has been gearing up for his heavyweight debut ever since. He recently took to Twitter to hint at his return date, posting "UFC 282", which is set to go down in December at the T-Mobile Arena.

Jones further outlined his goals for his future heavyweight debut and expressed his desire to win the title. He wrote in a follow-up tweet:

"My goal, my dream is to have my first heavyweight title fight look like my first light heavyweight title fight. Pure domination"

