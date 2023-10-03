Jonathan Di Bella prepared for a banger versus Danial Williams: “I’m ready to face him in all areas”

At ONE Fight Night 15, Jonathan Di Bella will make his long awaited return to the circle to defend his ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship for the first time.

Debuting at ONE 162 in October last year, the Italian-Canadian striker produced a performance that has been impossible to forget.

Defeating Zhang Peimian to win the vacant title, the two men produced one of the best fights of the year that announced both of them to ONE Championship fans.

Rallying late in the fight, Di Bella showed in the fight that he has the heart and fighting spirit of a world champion which will no doubt be put to the test once again next time out.

In U.S. primetime this Friday, October 6, he will look to defend the belt against fan favorite striker Danial Williams.

While Di Bella may have been inactive since winning the world championship, his opponent is always staying busy inside the circle, whether he is competing in MMA, Muay Thai, or kickboxing.

With so much tape available to study on his opponent, the champion is confident that he has his challenger worked out before they even meet face-to-face.

The always exciting style of ‘Mini T’ has earned him the adoration of the fans and some huge opportunities like this title shot at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ready to meet the Aussie-Thai striker in the Circle and put what he has learned into practice, Jonathan Di Bella told Karyn Bryant in an interview that he believes he has his opponent well scoped out already:

“With Danial Williams, I think he brings a pretty unique style to the fight. I know more or less what to expect and I’m ready to face him in all areas.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

