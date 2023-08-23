Jonathan Di Bella says Danial Williams’ experience could play a factor: “He’s gonna use a lot of that”

Jonathan Di Bella thinks Danial Williams’ experience could be a difference-maker in their upcoming world title fight.

Before signing with ONE Championship, Di Bella established an overall Muay Thai and kickboxing record of 10-0. As a result, the Canadian-Italian earned the opportunity to compete for the inaugural strawweight kickboxing world title in his ONE debut.

In October 2022, Di Bella defeated hard-hitting teenager Zhang Peimian by a unanimous decision to obtain ONE gold. A year later, the 27-year-old returns to action, seeking his first title defense against Danial Williams, a gritty Australian-Thaia with a variety of experience under the ONE banner.

During an interview with South China Morning Post Martial Arts, Di Bella had this to say about Williams:

“I know he has more experienced than I am. So he's going to bring a lot more experience in the ring. So, he's gonna use a lot of that experience and, like, show his skills.”

Jonathan Di Bella’s first title defense won’t come easy, as Danial Williams is always prepared for war. Since making his promotional debut in April 2021, ‘Mini T’ has fought in Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing.

Williams last fought in March this year, losing against Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title. It’ll be intriguing to see if ‘Mini’ T can bounce back and silence the doubters by taking out Di Bella.

Jonathan Di Bella vs. Danial Williams is one of three world title matches scheduled for ONE Fight Night 15. The October 6 bill will be available live and for free to North American Amazon Prime Video subscribers.