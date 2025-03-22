Jonathan Di Bella shares the one venue he can only dream about fighting in: “I don’t think that’ll happen”

Former undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella of Canada and Italy has fought in some of the biggest arenas in the world.

Since joining ONE Championship, Di Bella has suited up for the world's largest martial arts organization in venues such as Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium, and this weekend at the fabled Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

He's also previously showcased his talents at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City.

But there's one dream venue he wants to fight in that he believes would be virtually impossible.

Speaking in a recent interview with Combat Sports Today, Di Bella revealed that it has been his ultimate dream to perform at the Coliseum in Rome, Italy.

He said:

"If they ever can do the coliseum in Italy, in Rome, that’ll be cool. But I don’t think that’ll happen. But yeah, maybe."

That's pretty out there indeed. But Di Bella would jump at the chance if the opportunity presented itself.

That being said, the 28-year-old Team Di Bella Kickboxing representative will head to another historic arena on Sunday.

Jonathan Di Bella to face Muay Thai icon Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for interim belt at ONE 172 in Japan

Jonathan Di Bella is set to trade strikes with legendary Muay Thai fighter Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the interim strawweight kickboxing world title.

The two go to war in a five-round battle for the gold at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will be broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, this Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

