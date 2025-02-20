Jonathan Haggerty admits “there’s a lot of pressure” to defend bantamweight kickboxing throne against Wei Rui at ONE 171

ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty believes there is more at stake in his next world title defense.

Haggerty will defend his last remaining world title against Chinese superstar Wei Rui in the co-main event of ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday at Lusail Sports Arena.

In an interview with the Combat Corner Podcast, Haggerty admitted that a lot is hanging on the balance when he meets Wei in his first defense of his kickboxing throne.

Haggerty is coming off a loss to Superlek Kiatmoo9 where he relinquished the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title to the reigning flyweight kickboxing king at ONE 168: Denver in September 2024.

With such a devastating setback on his psyche, Haggerty said his world title defense against Wei would be a critical juncture in his stellar career.

"And there's a lot of pressure. I'll be honest, there's a lot of pressure on this one for the likes of social media. If I lose this belt now, everyone's going to say it was a one-hit wonder. So I'm doing the best that I can, everything I can, to keep this belt."

Haggerty, who turned 28 this week, is already one of the most accomplished fighters in British martial arts history.

'The General' is a former ONE flyweight and bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, and he beat two of the sport's greatest to collect those straps.

Haggerty first beat the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in May 2019 for the flyweight Muay Thai strap.

Less than four years later, Haggerty knocked out the iconic Nong-O Hama to claim the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in April 2023.

ONE 171 will be streamed live at watch.onefc.com.

Watch Jonathan Haggerty's entire interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty wants to methodically beat Wei Rui down at ONE 171

Jonathan Haggerty wants to take his sweet time when he defends his ONE bantamweight kickboxing throne against Wei Rui at ONE 171.

In an interview with the Bangkok Post, Haggerty said:

"The first thing I'm not gonna do is rush in. So, [I'm gonna] take my time, enjoy it - that's the main thing. I'm gonna enjoy it in there. Like you said, he's going to try to come for the points victory, but it's up to me to put a full stop and a demoltion job."

