“They want me there to take part” - Jonathan Haggerty appreciates ONE for including him in Grand Prix

If things had gone according to plan, Jonathan Haggerty would be competing in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinals this Friday when ONE Championship brings fans an epic double-header. At ONE 157 in May, the tournament was officially underway with its quarter-final bouts. One of those bouts was to feature the former flyweight Muay Thai world champion.

Unfortunately, 'The General' was forced to withdraw due to an undisclosed injury. Now fully recovered and ready to go, Jonathan Haggerty gets a second chance when he faces Amir Naseri in a World Grand Prix alternate bout.

While speaking to ONE Championship ahead of his highly-anticipated return, Haggerty expressed gratitude for the promotion, giving him the chance to fight his way back into the tournament, even if there are no guarantees that he will step into the tournament final.

“The tournament was definitely missing something, and I think that might have been me. I was excited when they said [I could come back as an alternate].”

Haggerty continued by saying

“It felt like they were thinking about me. They’re noticing the hard work I’ve put in, and they want me there to take part.”

Haggerty’s opponent, Amir Naseri, took part in the quarter-final round of the tournament in May. He lost to Savvas Michael via unanimous decision but will get his own opportunity to re-enter the tournament should he get past ‘The General’ on Friday.

Amir Naseri says he will dominate Jonathan Haggerty at ONE on Prime Video 1

When he makes his sophomore appearance inside the ONE circle on Friday, Amir Naseri will be looking to earn his first victory under the ONE Championship banner. The Iranian-Malaysian met Cypriot Savvas Michael in his promotional debut. Falling short in his battle with ‘The Baby Face Killer,’ Naseri is ready to get the elusive ‘W’ at ONE on Prime Video 1 against a former world champion.

Ahead of the bout, Naseri expressed his confidence going into the bout when speaking to ONE Championship. Naseri says that he is looking forward to dominating ‘The General’ and admits that he doesn’t believe there is anything special about the British standout.

“I feel like I’ve fought smart and technically sound fighters throughout my career, so I view Haggerty as someone similar. I’ve also defeated most of those fighters, so I see this ending the same. I’m looking forward to winning the fight and dominating Haggerty. There’s nothing special about him.”

