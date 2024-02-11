Jonathan Haggerty is “coming to do a demolition job” against Brazilian brawler Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 in Bangkok

Jonathan Haggerty is ready to demolish the ‘Demolition Man’ in his return to the Octagon on February 16.

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, ‘The General’ will put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against division standout Felipe Lobo in the ONE Fight Night 19 main event.

Taking so social media, Jonathan Haggerty gave ONE fans a glimpse into his final preparations before stepping inside the ring for his first title fight of 2024.

“Fight week is approaching! All the early mornings, late nights of hard work will soon pay off. Me and @knowles.christianstrikingcoach have worked extremely hard this camp to defend my @onechampionship world title 🤴🏼🤴🏼 I’m coming to do a demolition job on February 17th. #andstill”

Haggerty has looked nothing short of unstoppable going into his latest headliner, winning five straight fights dating back to 2020.

Jonathan Haggerty hopes to carry his momentum from 2023 into 2024

Jonathan Haggerty’s 2023 campaign was a memorable one. ‘The General’ kickstarted his year in April with an earth-shattering first-round knockout of Thai legend Nong-O Hama to claim his first bantamweight belt in the art of eight limbs.

He followed that up with another shocking KO, finishing bantamweight MMA champion Fabricio Andrade in November to add the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing crown to his growing collection.

But as they say, a champion is not a champion until they make their first title defense. Will ‘The General’ keep his Muay Thai title intact, or will Felipe Lobo shock the world and claim his first 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold in The Land of Smiles?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.