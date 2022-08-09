Watch: Jonathan Haggerty destroys Joseph Lasiri with downward elbow

'The General' Jonathan Haggerty handed a loss to future ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Joseph Lasiri when they fought in 2019. The British striker put on a dominant performance against his Italian-born foe.

Haggerty is set to make his highly anticipated return to action at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, where he faces Amir Naseri in a ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix alternate bout. The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, August 26th, and airs on US primetime via Prime Video.

ONE Championship took a look back at Haggerty’s fiery performance in this fight before he steps into the Circle once again. The matchup has been made public on ONE Championship's YouTube channel for combat sports fans to enjoy:

"DOWNWARD ELBOW 🤯 Jonathan Haggerty DESTROYS Joseph Lasiri ... Before former flyweight Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty returns to action at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26, relive "The General's" devastating display against Italian striking ace Joseph Lasiri in 2019!"

Watch the fight below:

Lasiri, after losing this bout, changed weight classes and gyms to incredible success. Eventually, he would dethrone Prajanchai PK.Saenchai thus capturing the strawweight throne. Despite his success, he always wanted to avenge this loss to former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Haggerty.

Speaking to Tim Wheaton, Lasiri said:

"I'd like to fight is Jonathan Haggerty. Even if in a higher [weight] category... It's something personal... It's something inside me, I want to fight Haggerty."

When asked about this the beef between himself and Lasiri, Haggerty responded:

"The beef? I think it's because I knocked down him with that elbow. I made a meme out of him with that elbow. I think it's been shown so many times I think he's angry. That elbow is legendary and I think it haunts him to this day."

Watch the full interview with Jonathan Haggerty below:

The return of Jonathan Haggerty

'The General' was scheduled to return to the ONE circle earlier this year but due to an injury was forced to pull out of his bout. He is now set to face Iranian-Malaysian striker Amir Naseri.

On his return to ONE, Haggerty commented on the upcoming fight and explained his goals at the ONE Championship and Amazon Prime joint press conference:

"The next fight is going to be a good one. I'm intrigued to see what my opponent brings. But I'm going to show you I can bring some spinning elbows and maybe even a stoppage."

Watch the presser below:

On August 26, Naseri will be looking to prove himself to the combat sports world but standing in his way is former flyweight Muay Thai king 'The General' Haggerty.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik