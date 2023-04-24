Jonathan Haggerty jokes Nong-O fight was easy: “What’s all the fuss about?”

With tremendous weight off his shoulders, British fighter Jonathan Haggerty was more loose following his successful conquest of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title last week.

‘The General’ was declared the new divisional king after knocking out longtime world title holder Nong-O Hama in the first round of their marquee clash at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video on April 21 in Bangkok.

Jonathan Haggerty was all business in the lead-up to and during the championship fight. It made a huge difference for the 26-year-old striker from the United Kingdom as it allowed him to be at his utmost best every possible day in tearing down an erstwhile immovable force in Nong-O.

Post-event, however, Jonathan Haggerty was more open in talking about what he had to go through as he faced off against a legendary opponent, even finding time to joke about what went down in the fight.

He shared during the post-event interview:

“I want to step into the right with him. An icon like that, growing up. I'm not saying it all the time, but going up and actually stepping in and fighting is different. It felt great. Bantamweight is my home. I don't want to be too bitter, but I want to say, what's the fuss about it? I felt I had everything under control, yeah, I'm just happy to share the ring with such a legend.”

At ONE Fight Night 9, ‘The General’ was simply not to be denied of his push to become a two-division ONE world champion. He took the fight to Nong-O right from the get-go and did not relent until he got the job done.

It did not take long before his punishing punches took a toll on the Thai superstar, who saw himself drop to the mat three times in the opening round before slumping to the KO defeat.

Jonathan Haggerty was elated after notching one of the biggest victories in his decorated career, which incidentally also earned him a whopping $100,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Poll : 0 votes