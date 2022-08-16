“Mindset is everything” - Jonathan Haggerty looking ripped and determined ahead of next fight

'The General' Jonathan Haggerty is determined and looks ripped coming into his "ONE on Prime Video 1" fight against Amir Naseri on August 26 on Amazon Prime Video.

The British striker shared a photo on Instagram and added a telling one liner as caption. In the photo, he looks focused, which is apt for a fighter with championship ambitions. The caption read:

"Mindset is everything."

ONE Championship fans loved the photo and shared their thoughts in the comments. Combat sports follower 'fabricebohsuzan971' said:

"Still and forever the best example of this génération. Full admiration for @jhaggerty_." [sic]

ONE fan and amateur boxer Ethan Wroblewski added:

"Can’t be broken @ jhaggerty_"

A relative of Jonathan, Frances Haggerty commented:

"Keep it strong 💪🏽💯❤️"

[Photo Credit: @jhaggerty_] Instagram Comments

Jonathan Haggerty Talks the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix

'The General' Jonathan Haggerty will meet Amir Naseri at "ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II," which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs on US Primetime on August 26.

Haggerty recently discussed the four semi-finalists who still remain in the tournament, which will continue on "ONE on Prime Video 1."

Referring to the August 26 fight between "Superlek 'The Kicking Machine' Kiatmoo9" and Walter Goncalves, the British striker said:

“Do you know what? I am giving Walter a chance in that one ... Superlek struggled with Taiki Naito for the first few minutes. And if you see what I did to Naito, I absolutely obliterated him. Superlek struggled a little bit with his style, so he might struggle with Walter. So everybody has a chance.” [sic]

"ONE on Prime on Prime Video 1" will also feature Rodtang 'The Iron Man' Jitmuangnon against Savvas 'The Baby Face Killer' Michael. In this fight, 'The General said:

“It’s three rounds. The first fight I had with Rodtang, he didn’t hit me in the first three rounds, and I absolutely picked him apart, so I think Savvas has got a good chance for three rounds. It’s interesting. I think Rodtang will win but Savvas does have a chance.”

For the finals, Haggerty predicted that Rodtang would meet Superlek and added:

“I hope it’s Superlek [that wins the tournament] though, as I’d love to fight him.”

Jonathan Haggerty is looking to get a rematch against either Superlek or Rodtang. He's faced both men in his career and would love an opportunity to avenge himself against either of them. But his path to revenge starts on August 26 on ONE on Prime Video 1.

