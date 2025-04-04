Jonathan Haggerty pumped to see longtime coach Lyndon Knowles rise to the throne in Bangkok: “Time to get what he deserves”

Jonathan Haggerty can't wait to see his teammate and longtime coach Lyndon Knowles step onto martial arts' biggest global stage this Friday night. After 20 years of competing, Knowles will finally make his ONE debut on April 4 when the promotion heads back to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok for ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video.

Ad

In the main event of the evening, Knowles will challenge reigning two-sport king Roman Kryklia for the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship.

Ad

Trending

Speaking with ONE Championship, Haggerty expressed his excitement over seeing Knowles finally receive an opportunity to show the world what he's got.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“I’m very excited for him to be finally in ONE Championship," Haggerty told ONE. "He’s a great athlete. For years, he’s been dominating the division in the UK, and I feel like now is the time to get what he deserves.”

Ad

Lyndon Knowles is excited to compete in four-ounce gloves for the first time in his career

While competing in Muay Thai is no stranger to the 38-year-old veteran, ONE Fight Night 30 will be the first time Lyndon Knowles straps on a pair of four-ounce gloves instead of the more traditionally eight-ouncers.

Asked about adapting to the smaller gloves, Knowles told Combat Sports Today:

Ad

"This is the first time for me, and that's why it's been so good coming out here and sparring with the boys with the little gloves," Knowles said.

He added:

"Obviously, Rountree is a pro at it, got tightened up a little bit here and there, but it's also exciting because you can throw shots you can't throw in big gloves. So that's exciting."

Ad

ONE Fight Night 30 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.