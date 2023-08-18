Jonathan Haggerty reveals grand plan if he beats Fabricio Andrade: “I want to come for his MMA belt”

If Jonathan Haggerty comes out on top against Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 15, ‘The General’ has every intention of targeting the Brazilian’s ONE bantamweight world title.

On October 6, the two reigning world titleholders will step inside the ring for a clash of champions and the opportunity to etch their name in the history books. Andrade, the promotion’s reigning bantamweight MMA world champion will face Haggerty, the reigning bantamweight Muay Thai world titleholder to crown a new bantamweight kickboxing king.

Weeks away from the highly anticipated superfight, Jonathan Haggerty sat down with ONE Championship to discuss their epic world title tilt, revealing that should he walk away with a second ONE world title wrapped around his shoulder, he plans on coming for Andrade’s MMA title.

“He feels that he can step over to our world, so after I take this kickboxing belt, I want to come for his MMA belt, for sure,” Haggerty said.

Jonathan Haggerty has never competed in a mixed martial arts bout, but ‘The General’ has expressed an interest in making a transition to MMA before hanging up his gloves. Given Fabricio Andrade’s penchant for standing and striking, there’s potentially no better fighter for Haggerty to compete with in his MMA premiere.

However, much of that will hinge on how Haggerty does in their ONE Fight Night 15 clash this falls. Do you see ‘The General’ getting the best of ‘Wonder Boy’ inside the ring or will Andrade’s sensational striking be too much for the Muay Thai titleholder to handle?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action from Lumpinee Stadium at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.