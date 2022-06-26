"Like a video game combo" - former ONE heavyweight champion digs Jonathan Haggerty's striking

Since his ONE Championship debut in 2019, Jonathan Haggerty has been impressing fans and fellow fighters with his incredible striking skills. The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion's striking skills got some appreciation from another former ONE champion on Instagram.

On the promotion's official Instagram account, a video clip was posted of Haggerty delivering a masterful combination to the head and body. ONE Championship captioned the video clip thus:

"'The General' hits the BELL"

Many fans commented on the video, but one comment stood out. It came from former ONE heavyweight champion Brandon 'The Truth' Vera, who likened Jonathan Haggerty's combo to a video game.

"Like a video game combo"

One fan on Instagram compared Haggerty's striking display to that of boxing legend 'Iron' Mike Tyson.

"Mike Tyson ish. How he would hit that body hook, uppercut combo"

Before entering the promotion in 2019, 'The General' defeated Isaac Araya to become the WBC Muay Thai International super featherweight champion. Upon entering ONE Championship, Jonathan Haggerty walked into a world championship opportunity against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

'The General' earned a decision victory, adding ONE Championship gold to his list of accomplishments.

Like Jonathan Haggerty, Brandon Vera looks to fight his way back into title contention

Former ONE heavyweight champion Brandon Vera is gearing up for a return to the ONE Circle soon. His goal being to regain the heavyweight title he lost to current champion Arjan Bhullar at ONE: Dangal in May 2021.

At 44 years old, 'The Truth' still believes that he can compete at the highest level in the promotion. During an interview with ONE Championship, Vera said:

“It's really an exciting time to be part of ONE Championship and I promise that I will be back in the ONE Circle soon. I can imagine that being in the third or fourth quarter of this year, but you bet, I am looking forward to ramping up my training again.”

Since Vera dropped the heavyweight title, new potential contenders have emerged. We currently have an interim heavyweight title holder in Anatoly Malykhin, while fighters like Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida and Odie Delaney have been making waves in the heavyweight division.

No matter who he has to go through, 'The Truth' has one goal in mind when he returns to the ONE Circle.

“I’m very proud, personally, to be a heavyweight representative of ONE Championship. The talent pool just keeps on growing here at ONE. As for me, I will be back and I can’t think of doing anything else other than reclaiming what is rightfully mine.”

