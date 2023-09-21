Jonathan Haggerty says ‘full potential’ Rodtang unstoppable: “He’s going to win for sure”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon comes into his next fight with more doubters and detractors than ever before in ONE Championship.

On the surface, the dominant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion will face one of his biggest tests to date when he finally meets Superlek Kiatmoo9 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Alongside the elite-level pedigree that ‘The Kicking Machine’ brings to the table, the defending champion has also been criticized more ahead of this fight than at any other time in his career.

With questions surrounding his commitment to training after his own admissions about only training for two days before his last contest at ONE Fight Night 10, ‘The Iron Man’ has some questions to answer.

That being said, as one of the biggest stars in combat sports, he has a tendency to step up to the plate and deliver when the lights are at their brightest.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Jonathan Haggerty used this in his prediction for the fight.

Having faced Rodtang on two occasions, he knows what the champ is capable of when he puts everything he has into his fights.

Originally leaning towards the challenger, Haggerty believes that a fully committed version of ‘The Iron Man’ has the potential to raise his game to the challenge:

“Finally, it’s about time they got it on. In 4-ounce gloves, I’m going for Rodtang. I was swaying toward Superlek a few months ago. He’s on fire. But if we can get the full potential out of Rodtang, he’s going to win for sure. If he’s training how he trained for me in our second fight, then yeah, I’m going for Rodtang.”

ONE Friday Fights 34 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App on September 22.