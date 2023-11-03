Jonathan Haggerty says he only needs ‘one moment’ to strike decisive blow: “I won’t waste it”

Jonathan Haggerty plans to capitalize on Fabricio Andrade’s alleged tendency to drop his hands while fighting.

On Friday, November 3, Haggerty and Andrade look to make history by becoming a two-sport world champion. The opportunity will be presented in the ONE Fight Night 16 main event, as the vacant ONE kickboxing world title is on the line.

During a recent interview with ONE, Haggerty was discussing a potential path to victory when he claimed Andrade tends to leave himself exposed during fights. ‘The General’ had this to say:

“I feel like he drops his hands quite often, and it’s up to me to capitalize on it. I just need that one moment, and I won’t waste it, obviously."

Earlier this year, Jonathan Haggerty decided to officially leave the flyweight Muay Thai division, where he’s a former world champion.

Haggerty moved up to the bantamweight division to decrease his weight cut and shocked the world by dethroning Nong-O Hama of his world title with a first-round knockout.

Meanwhile, Fabricio Andrade last fought in February in an immediate rematch against John Lineker for the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title. Andrade avenged his self-inflicted no-contest by securing a fourth-round TKO.

Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade now have an opportunity to significantly improve their legacy by becoming a two-sport world champion on Friday.

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.