Jonathan Haggerty says a rematch with Superlek is inevitable: “It’s only a matter of time now”

Jonathan Haggerty believes it’s only a matter of time until he has an opportunity to avenge his loss against Superlek.

In October 2018, Haggerty was matched up against Superlek at Yokkao 31, with the latter securing a TKO win due to a doctor stoppage. Five years later, both fighters are world champions in ONE Championship, creating an intriguing storyline for a potential rematch.

Ahead of his upcoming fight at ONE Fight Night 16, Haggerty participated in an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit. One fan used the opportunity to get an answer to the following question:

“Do you see yourself getting a rematch with Superlek under the ONE lights?”

Jonathan Haggerty responded by saying:

“Me and Superlek are so close to coming together and fighting, It’s only a matter of time now.”

Reddit comments

In September of this year, Superlek, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, fought Rodtang in a Muay Thai super-fight. After three rounds of action, ‘The Kicking Machine’ emerged victorious by unanimous decision, extending his promotional Muay Thai record to 9-0.

Unfortunately, Superlek missed weight for his fight against Rodtang, so he was ineligible to earn the latter’s flyweight Muay Thai world title.

As for Jonathan Haggerty, he last fought on April 22, dethroning Nong-O of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title with a shocking first-round knockout. ‘The General’ now looks to make history by becoming a two-sport world champion.

On Friday, November 3, Haggerty will headline ONE Fight Night 16 against Fabricio Andrade, the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion.

There will be added stakes between Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade, as the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title is on the line, allowing either fighter to solidify themselves as a legendary two-sport world champion.

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.