“He doesn’t have game plans” - Jonathan Haggerty sees glaring holes in Amir Naseri’s skill set

When ONE Championship announced that Jonathan Haggerty would be joining the already stacked ONE on Prime Video 1 lineup, fans rejoiced.

Originally scheduled to compete at ONE 157 in May, ‘The General’ was forced out of the contest with an undisclosed injury. Luckily, the former world champion made a quick recovery and now makes his return as part of ONE Championship’s biggest event in the promotion’s history.

Haggerty will meet Iranian-Malaysian competitor Amir Naseri. Making his sophomore appearance in the circle, Naseri is still looking to get into the win column following a decisive loss to Savvas Michael in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix quarter-final round.

Naseri has gone on record saying that he believes there is “nothing special” about Haggerty and expects to knock out the British star in their Muay Thai showdown.

While ‘The General’ stopped short of reaching the same level of disrespect as his opponent, Haggerty sent the man from Iran a warning while speaking to ONE Championship.

“I can be dangerous, angry, and be smart, and calculated at the same time... I feel like he doesn’t have game plans; he just goes in there and fights. He overextends. He’s quite a scrappy fighter. He makes mistakes, which is very dangerous against someone like myself.”

The winner of the bout will be the official alternate for the World Grand Prix tournament should any of the finalists be unable to compete.

Amir Naseri’s trash talk motivates Jonathan Haggerty to bring the pain at ONE on Prime Video 1

Amir Naseri is ready for what is likely to be the biggest challenge of his career thus far when he meets former Muay Thai world champion, Jonathan Haggerty, at U.S. primetime. Naseri has been busy both in the gym and on the microphone, talking up his showdown with ‘The General’ on Friday night.

Levying threats of a knockout, Naseri has verbally expressed his confidence going into the contest, but Jonathan Haggerty warned Naseri that his words only serve to motivate him to make the Iranian-Malaysian striker eat his own worlds.

“I think it’s a bad idea him saying that because it’s only going to make me want to hurt him even more.”

Haggerty added to his warning to Naseri, saying:

“The last time someone spoke like that it was Mongkolpetch [Petchyindee], and he paid for it. So, I’m going to go out there in the first round and try and obliterate him to show that I am one step ahead of Savvas, and I am more dangerous than him by stopping Naseri.”

