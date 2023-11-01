Jonathan Haggerty unbothered by Fabricio Andrade’s KO power: “It’s gonna be different for him” 

Jonathan Haggerty doesn’t think Fabricio Andrade can translate his high finishing rate in MMA to kickboxing when they go toe-to-toe for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Of late, there has been a sentiment rising through the sphere that ‘Wonder Boy’s knockout power is something that “The General’ must take into account when they meet in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16.

However, the 26-year-old from London, who’s been in the fight game since he was only seven years old, begs to differ.

During a short interview session on FirstSportz MMA, the English striking dynamite said he would be willing to trade strike-for-strike alongside the Brazilian and prove why he’s not too concerned over the latter’s finishing power.

Jonathan Haggerty said:

“He’s got some nice finishes in MMA, but this is striking-only, and I believe it’s gonna be different for him, right? I’ll be there to take his best shots and give him some of my best strikes, too.”

Watch the full interview here:

Daring as that statement may be, the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion has found a penchant for participating in barnburners throughout his career, most notably throughout his time at the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Although the Keddles Gym, Knowlesy Academy, and Team Underground affiliate haven’t achieved many highlight-reel wins over the past years, his latest title-winning KO over Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 proved one thing – that he can finish opponents who have knockout power at their fingertips.

With that in mind, Jonathan Haggerty will enter this world title affair with Andrade with confidence in his abilities and – pretty much – no concern over what his foe brings to the table.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 16 card live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, November 3.