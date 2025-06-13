"Jones haters frustrated these days" - Jon Jones reacts to being lauded as "best troll" in MMA history

Jon Jones recently responded to comments made by users on his posts on X. Among the various remarks, one user referred to the UFC heavyweight champion as the "best troll" in MMA history.
Jones is allegedly delaying a potential title unification matchup against Tom Aspinall. As time goes on, he seems to be enjoying himself by poking fun at and trolling some of the netizens who are eager to see the fight happen.
In light of this, one user on X praised Jones for his playful banter. In response to the comment, Jones took the opportunity to make another subtle jab at his critics, writing:
"I’ve never claimed to be the best but somehow, I keep ending up with my hand raised. Jones haters frustrated these days."
Check out Jon Jones' post below:
Michael Bisping lashes out at Jon Jones for teasing Francis Ngannou fight
Despite being linked to a fight with Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones recently expressed his desire for a potential showdown against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, who currently holds the PFL Super Fights Heavyweight championship.
In one of the recent episodes of the Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping criticized Jones for showing interest in a fight with Ngannou while Aspinall is still waiting for a title unification bout. Bisping went on to slam 'Bones', saying:
"It's like, bro, it doesn't matter. Francis Ngannou, by the way, has been beaten along the way by Derrick Lewis. You know what I'm saying? Yeah, he might be the PFL champ. Yeah, he might have been the former UFC champ. There's a goddamn f*cking interim champion, okay?"
He added:
"If you didn't want to fight him, you should have said at the time to Dana [White], to Hunter [Campbell]. Don't do an interim belt. Do not do an interim belt, because I won't fight him. If that's how you truly felt, you know what I'm saying?"
Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (43:54):