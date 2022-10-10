Jordan Leavitt says he receives explicit pictures from fans in DMs because of his non-masculine persona

Jordan Leavitt revealed in a recent podcast that he receives explicit pictures from fans in his DMs because of his non-masculine persona.

According to Leavitt, fans mistake his sexuality, perhaps because of the way he carries himself. The wrongly discerned image may well be due to the American not fitting the deep-rooted and bigoted representation of how a fighter should conduct themselves.

Jordan Leavitt's celebratory twerking ritual after winning a fight has also been received with polarizing views.

During a recent episode of Wah-Gwaan with Ode' Osbourne, Jorden Leavitt claimed that he receives plenty of obscene images in private messages:

"People tell me I'm gay and they send me penis pictures, which I think is pretty gay."

Leavitt also disclosed how he dealt with the ribald remarks that bothered him briefly:

"I just let it roll off my back. I think it's funny, you know. I'm not masculine. I'm not macho. I don't fit the whole persona. But you know, I read the message and feel sad about it for a second and lay down with my wife. That's how I do it."

The full episode of the podcast will air on October 17, 2022, on YouTube and Sportify.

Watch the short clip below:

MMA fans had mistaken Jordan Leavitt for an openly gay fighter after his victory on DWCS

Jordan Leavitt appeared on Dana White's Contender Series on August 4, 2020 against Jose Flores. He won the fight by submission in the first round and was subsequently awarded a UFC contract.

The MMA community were left amused when Leavitt got into an oultandish celebratory routine that included twerking and a dance move called the worm.

Fans misconstrued Jordan Leavitt for being an openly gay fighter and flooded his inbox with congratulatory messages. Others resorted to sending explicit posts to the American.

Speaking about it in a past interview on MMA Uncensored, Leavitt said:

"Initially it was like, 'first openly gay fighter,' and I was like, 'Okay. Cool, I guess.' And then I got a lot of creepy posts about that. So lots of picture of the male anatomy I've never gotten before. All from a split and a twerk."

'The Monkey King' was last seen inside the octagon against Paddy Pimblett at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall. He lost the fight by submission in the second round.

Watch the video below:

