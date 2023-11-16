Jordan Leavitt UFC record: Taking a closer look at ‘The Monkey King’s’ octagon exploits

In a short period, Jordan Leavitt has become a well-known name among MMA fans around the world. 'The Monkey King's' journey in the UFC has had its ups and downs. The 28-year-old has competed in six UFC fights and has emerged victorious in four of them.

After building an impressive professional record of 6-0, Leavitt made an appearance on Dana White's Contender Series in August 2020. He locked horns against Jose Flores in a lightweight bout that night. 'The Monkey King' made quick work of his opponent and finished him with an arm-triangle choke in the opening round of the fight. The victory earned Leavitt an opportunity to compete in the UFC.

The 28-year-old made his UFC debut in December 2020 and went toe-to-toe against Matt Wiman. The bout was a short-lived affair as Leavitt scored a brutal knockout win via a slam just 22 seconds into the fight. The impressive victory earned him a 'Performance of the Night' bonus worth $50,000.

Leavitt's second UFC fight took place against Claudio Puelles in June 2021. The night did not go well for 'The Monkey King' as he ended up on the losing side via unanimous decision.

Leavitt then bounced back with two back-to-back victories against Matt Sayles and Trey Ogden. In July 2022, the 28-year-old was matched up against the rising star Paddy Pimblett. 'The Baddy' got the better of Leavitt in the fight and defeated him via a rear-naked choke in the second round.

Leavitt's most recent fight took place in February 2023 when he shared the octagon with Victor Martinez. 'The Monkey King' scored a first-round knockout and took home the 'Performance of the Night' bonus that night.

When will Jordan Leavitt fight next in the UFC?

Jordan Leavitt is all set to return to action as he will compete on the upcoming UFC Vegas 82 card that will take place on November 18 at the UFC Apex Facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

Jordan Leavitt will take on Chase Hooper in a lightweight scrap on the main card of the event.

The card will be headlined by a middleweight clash between Paul Craig and Brendan Allen. Other exciting fighters like Jake Matthews, Amanda Ribas and Michael Morales will also compete on the November 18 card.