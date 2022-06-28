I think people would rather save their money for the gas pump - Jorge Masvidal addresses rumors of rematch between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather

Rumors of a rematch between Irish superstar Conor McGregor and boxing royalty Floyd Mayweather have been doing the rounds. But Jorge Masvidal does not think people are interested in watching the two run it back.

'Gamebred' recently sat down for an interview with MMA Fighting. During the interaction, Masvidal discussed various topics, including a potential fight with McGregor and his thoughts on possibly facing Leon Edwards or Gilbert Burns.

At one point, the topic of a potential rematch between McGregor and 'Money' came up. The 37-year-old said that he was doubtful people would spend money to watch the second fight.

"Are people gonna wanna see Floyd and Conor again? There are people [who are] going to shell out 85 dollars to see that? Especially now with inflation and all the crazy s**t going on in the country, I think they would rather save it for the gas pump."

Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor gave a better performance against Floyd Mayweather than Canelo Alvarez

Chael Sonnen recently came out and shared his thoughts on the first encounter between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

'The American Gangster' said the fight was competitive and claimed that 'The Notorious' won more rounds than Canelo did when he fought 'Money'. In a video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"It was a very competitive and close fight regardless of what the crooks in Nevada tried to tell you. It was a very back-and-forth battle that ended very decisively close to a half of an hour later. Conor won more rounds had they given to him than Canelo won against Floyd."

The superfight between the Irishman and 'Pretty Boy' took place in August 2017. The contest was hailed as 'The Money Fight' and sold more than 4.3 million pay-per-views.

McGregor gave a good account of himself in the fight and performed well in the early rounds. However, Mayweather picked up the pace as the fight progressed and started outclassing the Dubliner The fight ended in a 10th-round TKO victory for 'Money'.

Barstool Sportsbook @BSSportsbook 4 years ago today, Floyd Mayweather (-450) beats Conor McGregor by TKO and made a cool $275 million in the process

Ever since that first encounter, rumors of a rematch have been floating around, but no official announcement has been made regarding the matter.

