Watch: Jorge Masvidal chases prankster after he calls 'Gamebred' Jake Paul

UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal was recently seen in a video chasing a prankster who called him Jake Paul. Once cordial with each other, the relationship between Paul and Masvidal turned sour when 'The Problem Child' started disparaging 'Gamebred'.

Masivdal famously sided with Paul ahead of his boxing fight against rival Ben Askren. The YouTuber turned boxer claimed that Masvidal was teaching him secrets to dismantle his opponent.

Jake Paul @jakepaul He knocked out my opponent @benaskren in 5 seconds and now will help me do it in less time.. @gamebredfighter is teaching me his secrets... April 17th the fight will last less than 4 seconds and then we coming for @natediaz209 He knocked out my opponent @benaskren in 5 seconds and now will help me do it in less time.. @gamebredfighter is teaching me his secrets... April 17th the fight will last less than 4 seconds and then we coming for @natediaz209 https://t.co/IQWeyqh5oj

Since then, Jake Paul has gone on several relentless tirades against the UFC top brass and picked on some of the biggest names in the game, including Jorge Masvidal. This ignited a feud with both fighters resorting to mockery, threats, and insults to bring each other down.

A video of Jorge Masvidal chasing a heckler who called him Jake Paul has surfaced on the internet. The prankster sneaked in from behind while Masvidal was having a conversation before being chased by the welterweight fighter.

Watch the video below (6:54):

Jorge Masvidal was last seen in the octagon against arch-rival Colby Covington at UFC 272. He lost the fight by unanimous decision but has expressed a desire to make a return soon. Rumors of a fight against Gilbert Burns continue to gain steam.

Jorge Masvidal reacts to Leon Edwards’ coach after he said that ‘Gamebred’ will need to stand in line to fight him

Leon Edwards' stock soared high following his spectacular victory at UFC 278. His coaching team, led by Dave Lovell, have been receiving their deserved shine for pushing Edwards to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Leading up to the event, 'Rocky' spoke in various interviews expressing his willingness to defend his belt against Masvidal should he beat Kamaru Usman.

Head coach Lovell, meanwhile, told MMA Junkie that Masvidal should stand back in line and wait for his opportunity:

“Mr. Masvidal, you little rat Judas, your time will come also. But we’ll pick it on our terms, the same way you told Leon ‘Wait at the back of the line.’ Well, you wait now, mate, because Leon’s on the top of the hill.”

Watch Dave Lovell's interview with MMA Junkie below:

This provoked a response from Jorge Masvidal, who wasn’t too thrilled to hear Dave Lovell’s comments. He retaliated by saying that his team would be begging him to fight if 'Rocky' loses the rematch against Kamaru Usman. Although respectful, Masvidal had some choice words for the Brit's team:

‘‘I don’t disrespect my elders so God bless you sir and hope you give your boy the best advice possible. The funny part is if your boy loses to Usman you and him will be begging again. Good luck I’m rooting for you guys”

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter bjpenndotcom @bjpenndotcom #UFC278 #MMA



bjpenn.com/mma-news/ufc/l… Leon Edwards’ coach Dave Lovell responds to Jorge Masvidal’s call for a title shot Leon Edwards’ coach Dave Lovell responds to Jorge Masvidal’s call for a title shot 😅 #UFC278 #MMAbjpenn.com/mma-news/ufc/l… I don’t disrespect my elders so God bless you sir and hope you give your boy the best advice possible. The funny part is if your boy loses to Usman you and him will be begging again. Good luck I’m rooting for you guys twitter.com/bjpenndotcom/s… I don’t disrespect my elders so God bless you sir and hope you give your boy the best advice possible. The funny part is if your boy loses to Usman you and him will be begging again. Good luck I’m rooting for you guys twitter.com/bjpenndotcom/s…

