"Ariel went solo and you became a has-been" - Jorge Masvidal seemingly tears into "fake life coach" Daniel Cormier after he advises Leon Edwards to "big league" him

Jorge Masvidal was enraged by Daniel Cormier's advice to Leon Edwards, which suggested that the Brit should not offer 'Gamebred' the chance to fight for the title.

Edwards' stock soared when he knocked out Kamaru Usman in spectacular fashion at UFC 278. The journey to glory for 'Rocky' was filled with uncertainty, obstacles, and disregard from the biggest names in the division. Cormier guided Edwards to not give Masvidal a title shot since the latter never gave the Brummie an opportunity to fight when he was at the top.

These comments rubbed Jorge Masvidal the wrong way, and the Miami native launched his wrath in a Twitter rant aimed directly at the former double champion. Masvidal claimed that Cormier is still upset that 'Gamebred' didn't do an interview during fight week for his YouTube channel:

''Guess you’re still b*tt hurt since I didn’t do the interview you requested on your weak YouTube channel during my fight week. I know you needed my name to produce some sort of views since Ariel went solo and you became a has been. Just make sure when Dana calls and you tells 1/2''

Masvidal stated that the biggest fight in the division would be a fight between him and Edwards, and Cormier will bear witness to the event:

''2/2 you to promote the biggest fight the current champ can make in the division which is me, wear your best suit from DXL and make sure you do as your told like a good boy. Maybe you’ll get a treat from your master #reasonpeoplewatchonmute #fakelifecoach #brokeadvice''

Jorge Masvidal's manager accepts Leon Edwards' call-out on behalf of 'Gamebred'

Jorge Masvidal's manager Malki Kawa has accepted Leon Edwards' call-out ahead of UFC 278 on behalf of his client. Leading up to the event, 'Rocky' spoke in various interviews expressing his willingness to defend his belt against Masvidal should he beat Kamaru Usman.

At UFC 278, the 30-year-old fighter scripted one of the greatest comebacks in UFC title fight history and lived up to his nickname of 'Rocky'. He was certainly down three rounds to one going into the fifth. A worked-up Edwards' corner pushed their fighter to overturn the deficit, and in the final minute of the fight, he pulled off a staggering head kick that stunned Usman.

The victory prompted a reply from Jorge Masvidal's manager, who said that the location of the fight does not concern them:

''We accept* but does Leon really want it? Wembley, ftx, T-Mobile I don’t think that matters. But I get him. Balls in his court though, he’s the champ''

