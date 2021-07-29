Jorge Masvidal claims Colby Covington has "hired some cops for protection" to avoid a potential fight with him

The bad blood between UFC welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington has been one of the most publicized rivaliries in modern MMA. That's despite the fact that the two men have never fought.

A large portion of the fanbase called for them to coach opposing teams on the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter. However, Brian Ortega and Alexander Volkanovski were eventually chosen instead.

Despite the two top contenders being former training partners, Jorge Masvidal has claimed that their rivalry has gotten so bad that Covington has now hired policemen to protect him.

He posted the following tweet in response to a fan asking when he and Covington would face one another.

He’s hired some cops for protection. https://t.co/vZSsH4lQWz — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 29, 2021

"He's hired some cops for protection." Masvidal wrote.

Will we see Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington in the near future?

With the constant back and forth between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington still not letting up, it would be natural to assume a fight between them would be on the horizon.

However, Covington is currently set to rematch welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 268.

Should Covington lose, a fight against Jorge Masvidal would arguably make sense. Masvidal does not currently have a fight booked, and has been out of action since he was knocked out by Usman at UFC 261 in April.

Should things line up well, it may be that Masvidal and Covington end up being free to face one another by the time the next season of TUF is ready to begin filming. Fans would finally be able to see the coaches they initially called for square off.

In the meantime, a fight against Leon Edwards would potentially make sense for Jorge Masvidal. Edwards is coming off a victory over Nate Diaz, but was overlooked by the UFC and Dana White when it came to offering up the next shot at Usman's 170-pound belt. With that said, both Masvidal and Edwards are without an opponent and, considering the personal history they have, the matchup seems like a no-brainer.

That personal history refers to the notorious 'three piece and a soda' incident in London. After Masvidal knocked out Darren Till in 2019, Edwards approached him during a post-fight interview backstage. There was a brief coming together, in which fists were thrown, which left Edwards with a nasty cut. The two men have hinted at a meeting in the octagon ever since.

Three Piece and a Soda served by Chef Jorge. @GamebredFighter pic.twitter.com/B7uPg7RYAK — Manolo (@manny_mma_) July 21, 2021

Edited by Harvey Leonard