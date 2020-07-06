Jorge Masvidal claims that he didn't receive his desired paycheck for UFC 251 but came close to it

Jorge Masvidal has opened up regarding the negotiations he had for UFC 251.

Masvidal will step into the Octagon on 6-days notice to face Kamaru Usman.

Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal will be stepping into the Octagon next week and has finally come to terms with the UFC. However, despite taking up the fight on six-days notice, Masvidal didn't get exactly what he asked for but seemingly got very close to it.

While speaking to ESPN in a recent interview, Jorge Masvidal opened up a bit on the negotiations he had with the UFC. He stated that while he didn't receive the exact amount that he asked for from the UFC, the paycheck is in the same ballpark.

'Gamebred' added that he's more happy than anything else, as he has gotten an opportunity to break Kamaru Usman's face once they cross paths in the Octagon at UFC 251 and get paid for it. (H/T: MMA Junkie)

“I didn’t get exactly what I wanted, but I got very, very close to it. I’m happy more than anything because I get to break this guy’s face and get paid for it. But one thing I’m not going to do, which I’ve done a long part of my career, is get underpaid. That’s not going to happen no more – not from here going forward.”

Over the month or so, Masvidal has been vocal about the improper treatment of UFC fighters and their payment, and even questioned his own value to the organization. 'Gamebred' even asked for his release from the UFC, however, following Gilbert Burns' removal from the UFC 251 main event, Jorge Masvidal decided to pull off the unthinkable and take the title fight on such short notice.

Jorge Masvidal further spoke on how he was unhappy with the first deal the UFC offered him and how the promotion eventually came to terms with 'Gamebred' after everything that has unfolded over the past few days or so.

“The initial deal … was a (expletive) deal on the pay-per-view end and on the guarantee side, so I have two negatives. I could understand you don’t want to give me that much on the guaranteed (money). But on the pay-per-view, what I bring in, what people purchase, I want more money on that – and they weren’t budging, and that was that. So all this craziness had to happen for them to come to their senses.”

UFC 251 will mark Jorge Masvidal's return to the Octagon and despite the initial main event being canceled due to Gilbert Burns testing COVID-19 positive, fight fans around the world will indeed be treated to a Welterweight Title bout.

Jorge Masvidal's last fight in the UFC

Jorge Masvidal was last seen in Octagon action at UFC 244 when he collided with Nate Diaz for the BMF Championship. Masvidal ended up winning the bout, only to further spark his issues with Kamaru Usman.

The two men will settle their beef next week at the UFC Fight Island.