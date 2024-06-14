Jorge Masvidal explains how UFC and Dana White are preventing him from fighting Jake Paul: "But one of the conditions"

Jorge Masvidal can't lace up his gloves against Jake Paul because of the UFC. While 'Gamebred' last fought for the company in April 2023, the former BMF champion is still under contract with the world's premier MMA promotion.

In an appearance on popular YouTuber George Janko's podcast, the 39-year-old claimed that he'd rather fight Logan Paul than 'The Problem Child'.

The former two-time welterweight title challenger then shed light on how his commitments to the UFC prohibit him from pursuing a fight against the younger Paul brother:

"To talk about Jake, the UFC, I'm still in contract with them. So they let me out for three fights. I'm still under heavy-duty contract. Like you don't know, nobody can get me out of this type of contract. And they allowed me to go three fights in boxing, and fight for Fanmio. But one of the conditions was, I can't fight Jake's a*s, because they don't like his a*s."

Masvidal added:

"Jake has pulled a lot of stunts on Dana White, on Hunter Campbell. He has talked about UFC pay this, UFC pay that. So they were like, we are going to let one of our top dogs go and let you make money? No f**k that."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments below (11:37):

'Gamebred' is scheduled to face former rival Nate Diaz in a 10-round boxing clash on July 6 at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

Jorge Masvidal weighs in on Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul

Jorge Masvidal believes age is going to end up Mike Tyson's kryptonite against Jake Paul.

After the postponement, following 'Iron Mike's' recent health scare, Paul and Tyson will lock horns on Nov. 15 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Talking about the fight with djvlad, prior to the postponement, 'Gamebred' opined that even if Paul triumphs against the boxing legend, such a win would be less than credible:

"Tyson, I don't care who you are, nobody is above father time. Tyson is what like 60 years old I think? 57? Man that you know, no matter how much of an athlete and mean Tyson was in his prime, this is way past his prime. I just don't know how much of Tyson is left. All these heavyweights that Tyson has been fighting, those shots just don't go away... that only gets worse with time. Could Jake beat him? Yeah. But is that Mike Tyson? No. It's not f*****g Mike Tyson. We all know who Mike Tyson is."

Catch Jorge Masvidal's comments below (1:17):